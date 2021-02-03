The GameStop frenzy is losing steam. Wall Street still has issues.

But since hitting that zenith, GameStop has fallen in three of the past four trading sessions, closing at $90 on Tuesday. That’s still a remarkable gain, but will it last? Who knows.

“To the moon,” you may know, was the rallying cry of DIY traders as they pushed the stock of the video game retailer from below $20 a t the start of the year to more than $480 on Thursday — and said it would climb even higher.

This much is clear: Whenever asset prices lose touch with reality, flaws in the market are exposed. The 2008 financial crisis showed that banks lacked enough capital to absorb losses on their massive mortgage bets, and that regulatory oversight of just about everything involving home loans was dangerously lax.

The same is true with GameStop. Its 1,600 percent increase in market value through last week wasn’t tethered to business fundamentals, but rather was a bubble created by retail investors hell-bent on inflicting pain on hedge funds that had bet against the company.

The rebels of Reddit’s WallStreetBets investing forum — who also targeted the shares of other companies, including theater operator AMC Entertainment and software maker BlackBerry — revealed holes in government regulations and enforcement that are supposed to keep the stock market fair for all investors and operating smoothly.

“It’s easy to wonder whether the same rules apply to everyone, because the securities regulators seem to have done a terrible job policing markets against manipulations by Silicon Valley executives, hedge fund tycoons, and corporate insiders,” said Tyler Gellasch, executive director of Healthy Markets, a group that represents state pension funds and other institutional investors. “It isn’t hard to see dubious claims and likely misconduct, all you have to do is log into Twitter or turn on business television.”

As they did after the housing bust, the Securities and Exchange Commission and Congress — along with the major stock exchanges and Finra, the self-regulatory body for brokers — need to once again inspect the plumbing of the market and plug the leaks they find. Their focus should be on making the workings of the market as transparent and even-handed as possible.

Here are some obvious places to start:

Revisit the definition of market manipulation

If a small group of hedge fund managers had privately coordinated the buying binge that WallStreetBets members did, the SEC would have had them in court quicker than you can say “short squeeze.”

The Reddit rebels did their plotting out in the open, but does that mean no manipulation took place?

The SEC defines market manipulation as “intentional or willful conduct designed to deceive or defraud investors by controlling or artificially affecting the price of securities” or “intentional interference with the free forces of supply and demand.”

We need to understand a lot more about who was talking up GameStop, and who bought and sold and when, before leveling any claims of manipulation. But a thorough investigation needs to be done. And perhaps the rules need to change to cover the kinds of market activity we really haven’t seen until now.

Regulators and lawmakers also should look at some other common practices — such as public companies buying back their own stock and how private companies value their shares — to see whether they are truly fair to investors.

Rein in short sales

Short selling is when an investor borrows shares and sells them, betting that the price will fall and the stock can be returned at a lower cost, with the investor pocketing the difference. Short-sellers are often vilified as predators.

But short sales can also be a valuable tool to reduce the risk of “long” positions (that is, owning a stock in anticipation that the price will rise), and for other uses.

Few regulators or long investors think short-selling should be banned outright, but some say restrictions on their use should be considered.

Options could include limits on when a stock can be sold short, perhaps capping the percentage of shares that can be shorted or barring shares when the price is moving lower, a step that was taken during the financial crisis for some hard-hit stocks. Many experts say institutional investors, who are required to disclose their long positions, should have to do so as well with their short holdings.

GameStop was a rare situation in which so many investors bet that stock price would go lower that they ended up shorting more than 100 percent of the outstanding stock. When GameStop started its unexpected climb, short sellers needed to buy the stock to cover their bets, and market makers also needed shares as part of their trading operations. All that buying pushed the stock higher, triggering round after round of short covering.

“I am not against short-selling, but there needs to be regulation,” said Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin, who oversees the securities industry here.

Increase transparency

Robinhood, an app that offers commission-free trading, is popular among the DIY crowd that went after the hedge funds that shorted GameStop. Yet Robinhood routes most of its trades through Citadel Securities, a market maker owned by hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin.

Citadel Securities pays Robinhood to send orders its way, known as pay for order flow; the firm then take a cut of the spread between the buy and sell offers, and gets trade data that can help its own trading.

Such relationships could create conflicts of interests for brokers and market makers, said Jim Poolman, executive director of the Indexed Annuity Leadership Council, and should be thoroughly vetted and possible barred.

Some investors howled after Robinhood and other brokers restricted trading in GameStop because Citadel required the brokers to put up more collateral to cover trading. Was Citadel stepping in to protect other hedge funds or even Griffin’s funds?

“Even if it is not a grand conspiracy, it is still a problem,” said Kelly Shue, a finance professor at the Yale School of Management.

These are just a few areas that regulators and Congress should address. There are others, Shue said, such as rules that reduce taxes for institutional investors.

But it’s important to note that making the market fairer and more transparent doesn’t mean DIY traders can compete at the same level as the pros. The professionals will always have the edge because of their resources — time, money, and technology — and because the very best traders possess skills and training most amateurs lack.

And for that reason, the resentment and mistrust of Wall Street that fueled the GameStop rebellion isn’t going to disappear.

“A lot of this revolt is against the two-tier nature of our financial markets,” said James Angel, associate professor of finance at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.