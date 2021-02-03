Job outlook improves in January

US companies added more jobs than forecast in January, a sign that the labor market may be gradually improving as COVID-19 infections begin to ebb. Company payrolls increased by 174,000 during the month, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for an increase of 70,000. The prior month was revised up to a 78,000 decline. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PESTICIDES

Companies turn to AI to devise a better weed killer

Artificial intelligence already is making strides in the development of new drugs, and now the pesticide industry wants in on the action. Switzerland’s Syngenta has teamed up with Insilico Medicine to use its deep-learning tools to produce sustainable weed killers. As well as taking on some of the early-stage work traditionally conducted in a lab, AI could design molecules used in crop-protection tools that are more sustainable and environmentally friendly, the companies said Wednesday. AI is among the new methods emerging as environmental and health concerns spur a quest for sustainable alternatives to traditional pesticides used by farmers. Demand also is being supported by regulatory pressures and lawsuits, most notably Bayer’s $11 billion settlement deal over claims its long-used glyphosate herbicide causes cancer. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Company that makes first drug derived from cannabis is sold

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has agreed to acquire GW Pharmaceuticals, maker of the first drug derived from the cannabis plant to win approval in the United States, for $7.2 billion in cash and stock. GW sells a medication called Epidiolex for children with severe epilepsy that was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in June 2018. The drug’s active compound, cannabidiol, produces an anticonvulsant effect through its interaction with prominent components of the nervous system. The plants from which the compound is drawn are bred to be low in THC, the chemical associated with getting high. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRONICS

Sony soars as people are stuck at home playing video games

Sony’s fiscal third quarter profit jumped 62 percent, positioning the Japanese entertainment and electronics giant for a record annual profit as its bottom line got a healthy boost from its mega-hit animation film “Demon Slayer.” Sony’s video-games sector thrived as people stuck at home for the coronavirus pandemic turned to such entertainment content. Sony also got a lift from the popularity of its PlayStation 5 console, which went on sale late last year, and did well in software and online-service sales, despite launch costs, the company said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Dashed deals mount in Europe

Scrapped deals are piling up in Europe. Company takeovers totaling $78.3 billion have been abandoned in the region since Jan. 1, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s up more than 500 percent from the same period in 2020 and ranks as the highest amount for this point in a year since 2007, the data show. By far the largest deal casualties have come in France, where this week information technology company Atos SE decided not to pursue a takeover of $6.5 billion US rival DXC Technology Co. That came just a fortnight after the country’s supermarket giant Carrefour and Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. abandoned talks on a proposed $20 billion merger following stern opposition from the French government. Another large transaction to have fallen through since the turn of the year involved US casino operator MGM Resorts International, which said it wouldn’t make a firm offer for Entain after the UK gambling company dismissed an 8.1 billion-pound ($11 billion) takeover proposal. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Payoneer to go public

Payoneer Inc., the online payments firm used by the likes of Airbnb and Amazon, agreed to go public by merging with a blank-check firm led by Betsy Cohen. The deal with FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. values Payoneer at $3.3 billion, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday. The transaction also includes a $300 million PIPE, or a private investment in public equity. Founded in New York in 2005, Payoneer said it is profitable and expects to collect $432 million in revenue in 2021. The firm, which allows e-commerce players to send and receive money around the world, processed more than $44 billion in payments last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WINE

Vivino to expand as sales double during pandemic

Wine startup Vivino has raised $155 million to expand into new countries, add staff, and build out its wine-recommendation engine after more than doubling wine sales during the pandemic. The round is the company’s first since 2018. Wine sales on Vivino’s platform more than doubled in 2020 to $265 million as consumers shut out of bars and restaurants bought bottles online to drink at home. That drove the San Francisco-based company — which suggests wine based on price, pairings, or region and lets users buy it on its app — to its first break-even annual performance. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Amazon begins testing electric delivery vans

Amazon began testing the first lot of its Rivian Automotive electric delivery vans in Los Angeles as it works to fulfill a pledge to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord 10 years early. The Seattle-based e-commerce company plans to expand the program to 15 more cities this year, it said in a blog post. Amazon, which is backing Rivian along with Ford, is buying 100,000 electric vans that are custom-built for Amazon Prime. The first vehicles were due to start making deliveries this year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STREAMING

Spotify stock tumbles after revenue forecast

Spotify fell as much as 6.7 percent in premarket trading after its full-year revenue forecast for 2021 missed average analyst expectations. The world’s biggest audio streaming company expects revenue for 2021 of 9.01 billion euros ($10.83 billion) to 9.41 billion euros ($11.33 billion), it said in a statement Wednesday. Analysts expected 9.28 billion euros ($11.17 billion) to 10.09 billion euros ($12.14 billion), according to a consensus compiled by Bloomberg. The downbeat outlook came after fourth-quarter results that exceeded analysts’ estimates. The Swedish company added 25 million customers in the period to reach 345 million monthly active users, ahead of the expected 343 million. And total premium subscribers reached 155 million, up 24 percent year-over-year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Ant to be regulated like a bank

Ant Group and Chinese regulators have agreed on a restructuring plan that will turn Jack Ma’s fintech giant into a financial holding company, making it subject to capital requirements similar to those for banks. The plan calls for putting all of Ant’s businesses into the holding company, including its technology offerings in areas such as blockchain and food delivery, people familiar with the matter said. One of Ant’s early proposals to regulators had envisioned putting only financial operations into the new structure. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Daimler to split in two

German automaker Daimler will split itself into two independent companies by spinning off its truck and bus division, a move the company said would give both the freedom to operate more nimbly in a fast-changing environment focused on zero-emission vehicles and software. The Stuttgart-headquartered company said Wednesday that a significant majority stake in the truck business would be distributed to current shareholders, and that Daimler would “at the appropriate time” be renamed Mercedes-Benz, the brand name under which it sells luxury cars. — ASSOCIATED PRESS