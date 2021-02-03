Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Jan. 26) as reported to Mass Audubon.

An ash-throated flycatcher, a Townsend’s warbler, and a black-headed gull continued along the canal in Sagamore, and yet another Western tanager visited a feeder in Chatham.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 Pacific loons, an Atlantic puffin, 13 dovekies, 31 common murres, 11 thick-billed murres, 2 black guillemots, 11 Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, and 3 common ravens.