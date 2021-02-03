fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated February 3, 2021, 46 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through Jan. 26) as reported to Mass Audubon.

An ash-throated flycatcher, a Townsend’s warbler, and a black-headed gull continued along the canal in Sagamore, and yet another Western tanager visited a feeder in Chatham.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 Pacific loons, an Atlantic puffin, 13 dovekies, 31 common murres, 11 thick-billed murres, 2 black guillemots, 11 Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, and 3 common ravens.

Birds at Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth included a Northern shrike, 30 red crossbills, 9 Eastern meadowlarks, 7 common ravens, and 35 field sparrows.

Other sightings around the Cape included early killdeer in Eastham and Falmouth, 6 black vultures in Bourne, Eastern phoebes in Falmouth and Barnstable, a yellow-breasted chat at Harwich Community Gardens, Baltimore orioles in Dennis and Harwich, orange-crowned warblers in Chatham, Harwich, and Barnstable, 9 chipping sparrows in Harwich, and 30 continuing evening grosbeaks in Wellfleet.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.


