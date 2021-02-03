Boston Public Library invites teens with musical talent to compete for prizes, the chance to produce

The Boston Public Library is looking for Massachusetts’ next 13- to 18-year-old musical sensations.

For BPL’s new Teen Music Maker Showdown, teens from all over the state are invited to submit original tracks from Feb. 5-25. A panel of judges, including members of Cambridge’s The Hip Hop Transformation, ICA Teens, the Clubhouse Network, and the library, will select three winners to receive a cash prize of up to $150 and an opportunity to get paid to produce a new track for BPL’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

“We’re looking for rock, pop, R&B, soul — anything kids are using to express themselves,” said Opetoritse Adefolalu, a librarian at BPL’s Lower Mills Branch and one of the organizers of the event.