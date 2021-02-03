The St. Pete Pier is part park, part playground, part marketplace — and all new

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When the sun shines — as it does often in the city that holds the world record for most consecutive days of sunshine (768!) — light splashes through solar panels and palm trees at the new St. Pete Pier, creating a constantly changing pattern of light and shadow. The pier, which opened in July, is a park, a playground, a beach, a marketplace. It’s a place to enjoy art and learn about conservation. And at 26 acres, it’s made for social distancing. We recently took a virtual tour of the St. Pete Pier with city officials, tourism representatives, artists, restaurateurs, and local vendors.

Just past the entrance, Janet Echelman’s monumental sculpture “Bending Arc” floats above the pier. The title echoes a phrase from a Martin Luther King Jr. speech about the moral arc of the universe, Echelman said, noting that the park rests on a site where in 1955 peaceful demonstrators marched to integrate municipal beaches and pools. Made of 180 miles of twine, with 1.6 million knots, the billowing net is 424 feet long and 72 feet above ground at its highest point. The sculpture’s color and shape change constantly depending on sun, light, and wind. The theme is interconnectedness, Echelman said, since when wind hits one part of the sculpture, all the other parts are affected. “At this moment in the pandemic,” she added, “that’s a message that we understand ever more intensely.”