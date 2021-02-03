Andrea Campbell leads fundraising pack in Boston mayoral race

Campbell leapfrogged Wu in fundraising last month and now has $743,000 campaign cash on hand, compared to $741,000 for Wu, according to data from the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance.

In the Boston mayor’s race, city councilor Andrea Campbell now slightly leads her council colleague Michelle Wu in campaign funding, according to state records.

The third city councilor who is running for mayor, Annissa Essaibi George of Dorchester, has considerably less money in her campaign coffers, partly because she just entered the race. Essaibi George, who had $152,000 at the end of January, announced her run for city executive last week, while both Wu and Campbell announced their runs in September.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh, who is in the last year of his second term, was expected to run for re-election before news broke in early January that he was being tapped by President Biden to become the nation’s next labor secretary. A popular incumbent, Walsh had about $5.6 million in campaign cash in hand at the time of the Cabinet post announcement. Walsh’s impending departure has changed the dynamic of the mayoral race, with other city leaders said to be considering jumping into the contest.

Those names include Council President Kim Janey, who would become acting mayor once Walsh leaves for Washington, D.C. Janey has yet to announce whether she intends to seek a full mayoral term. Her campaign coffers had about $90,000 cash in hand at the end of last month and the campaign did not receive a single cent in January, according to state records.

A Senate committee is holding a hearing to considers Walsh’s nomination on Thursday.

