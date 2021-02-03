Baker says Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury will designate days for local residents to get their shots

He said the city of Boston “which is currently, sort of, co-running the Reggie Lewis Center with us, at some point, they’re going to sort of have us do it fully,” and that the city’s “setting up specific days for people from the neighborhood. And they and some of the folks from CIC Health, which is going to be administering that have been talking to many of the trusted players in those communities about what they and we can do together to try to encourage people to take advantage of those days that will be specifically designated for people in those communities.”

Baker made the comments during a briefing with reporters at Fenway Park, following a tour of the mass vaccination site at the ballyard.

Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday that the mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury will soon designate specific days for local residents to get their shots, following reports that many who booked initial appointments were white people from surrounding communities.

Baker added that the expansion of vaccine sites at CVS and Walgreens locations will be “coming out of the gate for the most part, in communities that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”

Advertisement

He said Walgreens is opening up two new sites in Mattapan, two in Roxbury, as well as sites in Dorchester, Chelsea, Revere, and Everett. And, he said, a community vaccination site also opened in Brockton which is being run by the local board of health.

“Next week, we expect an additional 30 pharmacy sites will add around 21,000 appointments, primarily for communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID,” Baker said. “In addition to the big sites like the one here at Fenway, we’re partnering with local boards of health, community health centers, and pharmacies on a variety of strategies to make sure that we cover more ground here in Massachusetts.”

Advertisement

Statewide, he said, more slots will open soon.

“We just added 100,000 new appointments this week,” Baker said. “We’re going to add more next week and the week after and the week after and the week after. They’re getting filled, and most of them are getting filled through the website” at mass.gov/covidvaccine.

He said a call center for booking appointments by phone, scheduled to go live this week, “especially for people who aren’t familiar with how to use websites in the first place will make a big difference, with respect to accessing appointments.”

Baker said that as of Monday, 654,104 doses have been administered statewide, out of just over 1 million that have been shipped to providers in Massachusetts.

Regarding the upcoming Super Bowl on Sunday night, Baker warned residents to exercise caution if they gather with others to watch Tom Terrific and the Bucs take on the Chiefs.

“I hope people watch the game, I hope people enjoy it, I hope Tampa Bay wins,” Baker said, praising Tom Brady for guiding the Pats to nine Super Bowl appearances when he played in New England. “But I hope people spend it in as safe a manner as they possibly can. We’ve seen tremendous improvement in our case counts over the course of the past two or three weeks. ... If you’re going to be with anybody else [on game night], you know, I know this sounds a little ridiculous, but you should probably try to keep your distance, you should probably wear a mask, and you certainly shouldn’t share food or drink with those folks, because that’s just asking for trouble.”

Advertisement





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.