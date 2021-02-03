The Black history I carry with me: Herb Lozano

A Beautiful Resistance is celebrating Black History Month by amplifying local stories of change-makers and the people inspired by them.

“My name is Herb Lozano, and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring Shey Peddy. Honoring her is important because she is one of my peers who is making history in present day. She’s a 2019 WNBA Champion, a Temple University Alum and Hall of Fame athlete. I’ve watched Shey evolve, and I admire her ability to stay committed, dedicated, and patient. Over the past few years, she’s a true testament of what happens when preparation meets opportunity. Congrats on all your achievements Shey, you’re a part of New England Black History!”

Herb Lozano is Chief Marketing Officer at Cornerstone Marketing, and has a deep history of youth development with the NAACP and civic engagement in our community. He is a mentor and a mover of the people.

