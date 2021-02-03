Boston councilors want to see internal police report of officer involved in D.C. insurrection

On Wednesday, Councilors Andrea Campbell and Julia Mejia disclosed they sent a letter to Boston’s new police commissioner, Dennis White, demanding information about what the department found.

Boston police said last month they were investigating whether one of their officers took part in the demonstration and ensuing violence that rocked the nation’s capital. The agency also said it was examining social media where the unnamed officer allegedly threatened the then-vice president, Mike Pence.

Two Boston city councilors want the city’s police department to produce a public report of its probe into whether one of its officers participated in last month’s insurrection in Washington, D.C., and say any city employee who was part of the attack on the Capitol should be fired.

Advertisement

With public trust in government at an historic low, it is not enough to conduct a thorough investigation into any officers who may have participated in that event, but it is imperative that a report of this investigation and its findings be made public,” said the letter, dated February 1.

Any city employee who is found to have participated in the insurrection should be fired, Campbell and Mejia wrote.

“Boston Police officers, who are sworn to protect and serve all Bostonians, who participated in that event have no place in our police department,” they said in the letter.

A Boston police spokesman declined to comment on the matter Wednesday, saying the investigation has not yet been completed.

The two councilors are also imploring swift implementation of changes the council passed last year, when city authorities created a new, independent police watchdog known as Office of Police Accountability and Transparency, following months of calls for the dismantling of systems that perpetuate systemic racism. Once it’s set up, that office will have the power to probe officer misconduct.

Campbell, a mayoral candidate who is known as a consistent police reform advocate, said in a statement and at Wednesday’s City Council meeting that it is not enough for the department to conduct a thorough internal investigation determining whether a Boston police officer was part of the Capitol riot.

Advertisement

“We want to make sure it is public, and that the findings of that investigation,” are available, said Campbell during Wednesday’s meeting, which was conducted virtually.

The Boston City Council also discussed holding a hearing to consider the progress of recommendations made by a city task force that was charged with considering police reforms as well as state-wide reforms.

“There are very real systems that need to adjust to these new laws, and there are new systems that need to be created as well,” said Mejia, one of the progressive stalwarts on the council, during Wednesday’s meeting. “We have a responsibility as a body to make sure that the reforms we passed into law are fully implemented. That’s why this hearing is so important.”

The matter was referred to the council’s committee on public safety and criminal justice for further discussion.

The meeting came days after White became the second Black man to lead the nation’s oldest police force, succeeding William Gross, who made history as the city’s first Black commissioner. Gross abruptly announced his retirement last week, saying he had always planned to leave once Mayor Martin J. Walsh departed City Hall. Walsh is expected to step down once the US Senate confirms his nomination for labor secretary in coming weeks.

Advertisement

White, who served as Gross’s chief of staff, was a member of a police reform task force created last year by Walsh that recommended officers be held more accountable for using excessive force and the creation of a new independent review board with subpoena powers, among other proposals.

At his swearing-in ceremony, White pledged “to see that all the recommendations under my direction are implemented.”

“To the residents of Boston, many relationships between the police and the communities they serve have been strained due to the COVID pandemic and the national reckoning on racial justice,” White said at the time. “As commissioner, the Boston Police Department will continue to prioritize community engagement to build trust and relationships with our citizens and community. "

Milton J. Valencia and John R. Ellement of Globe staff and Globe correspondent Charlie McKenna contributed to this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.