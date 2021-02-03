Father and son on snowmobiles help rescue survivors of plane crash in Leicester

“My son saw the plane...and all of a sudden it disappeared,” Giggey, 55, said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “He saw it go over the hill and then heard some sort of a bang.”

Giggey said his 16-year-old son Mitchel saw the plane in the sky just before the crash occurred.

Bryce Giggey had just got home from work and the sun was setting when a small plane crashed near his home in Leicester Tuesday evening.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the single-engine Piper PA-46 had departed from Martha’s Vineyard Airport and crashed in Leicester shortly before 5 p.m. when it was about three miles northwest of Worcester Regional Airport. Three people and a dog were on board the aircraft. They all survived, officials said. Their identities were not released.

Leicester Fire Department officials said the crash occurred in a remote area off of Moose Hill Road near the Spencer town line, and crews had to access the site on foot.

Giggey said after seeing the plane, his son heard a noise that sounded like an engine backfiring. “He didn’t know what it was,” he said. When they learned that a plane had crashed, they used their snowmobiles to reach the crash site and drive the plane’s passengers to safety.

“We were out there riding around the property we have up there. We saw a bunch of police cars and ambulances. We went out to see what was going on,” he said.

Giggey said he grew up in Leicester and knows the area well, and he quickly figured out where the plane had crashed.

“I know the area just as good as anyone,” he said. “We saw the blinking light at the top of the hill.”

The three people aboard the plane — and a poodle — all survived the crash, he said.

“I got on my snowmobile and took a ride up to Moose Hill...and we brought a couple people down that went down in the plane,” he said.

Giggey said he drove a man who’d hurt his shoulder in the crash.

“He was in a lot of pain. I drove him down and got him to the ambulance,” he said. “The pilot seemed to be OK. My son gave him a ride.”

A female passenger who was injured was taken down in a sled, he said.

Leicester Police Chief Ken Antanavica said the amount of snow on the ground made it difficult for first responders to reach the crashed plane. The town’s highway department showed up with heavy equipment to clear a path so authorities could access the site, he said.

“We had snowfall of 16 inches. There’s quite a hill we had to conquer to get to the crash site,” Antanavica said in a telephone interview. “A couple of guys on snowmobiles saw what was going on brought some medics and equipment up and brought down two people on the plane. The third was brought down in the rescue basket.”

Antanavica said the injuries the people on the plane suffered appeared to be non-life-threatening. “They’re all going to be fine,” he said.

The dog that was on the plane was checked out by a veterinarian and has since been returned to a family member, he said.

“We’d just like to thank the Good Samaritans for stepping up and helping out, and kudos to the fire and rescue personnel,” he said. “They were very instrumental in this working out so well. In a bad situation, this is the best scenario. I was pretty impressed with this team effort.”

Giggey said he and his son were glad they were nearby to assist the victims of the crash and the first responders who were trying to rescue them.

“We were happy to help,” Giggey said.

According to FAA records, the plane is owned by Forza Management Co. of Auburn.

The crash is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, FAA officials said.





