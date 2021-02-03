Firefighters battle blaze in building under renovation in Marshfield

Firefighters were called to battle a 3-alarm blaze at a building under renovation on Route 139 in Marshfield Wednesday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out at 2033 Ocean St., according to Marshfield police.

At 5:22 a.m., Marshfield police tweeted that due to the fire, the roadway was closed from the Moraine Street lights by Town Hall to the intersection of Ocean Street and Main Street by Walgreens.