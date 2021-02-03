Get ready for R.I. Governor Raimondo’s farewell address

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m slowly realizing that “Head of the Class” was better than “Saved by the Bell.” Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 116,191 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 158 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 2.7 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 22.7 percent. The state announced 13 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,186. There were 307 people in the hospital, and 75,523 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine.

Governor Gina Raimondo will deliver what will almost certainly be her final State of the State address tonight, as she prepares to join President Joe Biden’s cabinet as secretary of Commerce.

Raimondo’s aides have been tight-lipped about what exactly she plans to say, but the biggest question is whether she’ll land a “this isn’t goodbye, it’s see you later” quip in her remarks, which will be delivered at 7 p.m.

The outgoing governor is expected to tout her efforts over the last six years to build a stronger, more-resilient, and more-equitable state. She’ll almost certainly discuss the global health crisis that consumed her final year in office and will continue to be the most-pressing issue facing Rhode Island for the foreseeable future.

Raimondo’s message when she ran for reelection in 2018 was that she wanted to “keep going” with the state’s economic turnaround, and her State of the State addresses in 2019 and 2020 maintained that theme. Here’s a word cloud of the most common words she has used in each of her addresses since taking office (Note: During Raimondo’s early years as governor, the speech was also a budget address.)

Globe Staff

One big question is how much she’ll discuss her new job.

The speech will come hours after the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation votes on her nomination to be Commerce secretary, and she hasn’t had much an opportunity to explain to residents why she’s leaving.

While those who follow politics closely understand the cliché that if the president asks you to serve, your only response is supposed to be “yes” or “yes, sir,” there are certainly residents who believe Raimondo is pulling a bit of a dine and dash on the state.

If she does mention Commerce, Raimondo’s approach will likely be to explain that she’ll have the opportunity to help Rhode Island even more from Washington, D.C.

⚓ My colleague James Pindell looks at the five biggest questions in New England politics, and writes that Dan McKee’s rise to governor is the issue to watch in Rhode Island. Read more.

⚓ Alexa Gagosz reports that wedding planners and gym owners are now pushing state officials to relax the COVID-19 restrictions. Read more.

⚓Woonsocket-based CVS Health announced that beginning Feb. 11, four retail locations in Rhode Island will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible populations. Read more.

⚓ The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island is suing the attorney general’s office, challenging a $225 fee charged to a law student for records regarding plea deals that could have immigration consequences. Read more.

⚓ Health: The problems plaguing the US vaccination drive — decentralization, lack of coordination, and consumer confusion — are especially stark in Massachusetts, which ranks 34th nationally in per-capita vaccinations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday. Read more.

⚓ Business: My colleague Jon Chesto writes that there are troubling signs for Greater Boston’s competitiveness amid the remote-work trend spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more.

⚓ Economy: Larry Edelman writes that GameStop’s 1,600 percent increase in market value through last week wasn’t tethered to business fundamentals, but rather was a bubble created by retail investors hell-bent on inflicting pain on hedge funds that had bet against the company. Read more.

⚓ Education: The Globe’s editorial board calls for colleges to consider foregoing SAT and ACT requirements for at least the next few years and acquire new data on other predictors of academic success. Read more.

⚓ The US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation is expected to consider Governor Raimondo’s nomination to be secretary of Commerce at 9:30 a.m. If approved, the nomination will move to the full Senate.

⚓ Governor Raimondo will deliver her final State of the State address at 7 p.m.

⚓ The House Education Committee meets at 3 p.m. to discuss legislation that would require all students between grades eight and 12 to complete a course in American civics proficiency.

⚓ For Globe subscribers: Our sports team is hosting a virtual event at 6 p.m. to discuss Tom Brady, the Super Bowl, and the future of the Patriots.

