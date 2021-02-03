Hilliards Chocolates gives customers a sweet way to say ‘I love you’

Founded in 1924, the confectioner offers traditional heart boxes filled with assorted chocolates, but it also offers more unusual treats.

This has been an especially busy season at Hilliards Chocolates, a longtime candymaker based in North Easton, as customers search for something special to give the people they love.

Valentine’s Day is a traditionally sweet holiday, so why not celebrate with some chocolate?

Maegan McCarthy Dec, a fourth-generation member of the Hilliard family and jack-of-all-trades at the business, said the Craft Beer Collection makes a memorable Valentine’s gift. The collaboration with nearby Shovel Town Brewery came about because the chocolatiers noticed their consumer base was consuming a lot of craft beer.

“We just thought it would be a great idea to ask the brewery if they wanted to create something together,” McCarthy Dec said. As much as customers love traditional items, “We want to keep things fresh too, and just give them new things to try.”

Maegan McCarthy Dec is the vice president of Hilliards Chocolates, and a fourth-generation family member in the business. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The collection ($32) includes Hilliards peanut brittle and caramels cooked with double IPA for customers to enjoy both beer and sweets together.

McCarthy Dec said women buying their female friends a “Galentine’s Day” treat often choose a four-piece box of Lemon Lavender Truffles ($15.95). These treats are a seasonal delight that run from just before Valentine’s Day through the spring and summer. Hilliards introduced the candy last year, and deemed it enough of a success to bring it back this year.

Of course, the truffle is returning to a vastly different world this year. McCarthy Dec said Hilliards’ experiences during the 2020 holiday season helped the business set up a COVID-safe shopping experience for Valentine’s Day.

Hilliards offers both outdoor pickup windows and curbside delivery at its stores in North Easton, Norwell, and Mansfield. Customers can place orders at www.hilliardscandy.com or call in advance at 800-286-8533. Social distancing also allows customers to feel safe inside the stores, McCarthy Dec said.

“[Our safety measures have] really helped spread out the shopping for everyone by being able to order online ahead of time and deliver to their car or for them to come to the takeout window.” she said. “That’s made things a lot more safe and put everyone at ease more.”

McCarthy Dec’s favorite Hilliards treat often changes since she grew up surrounded by the sugary delights. She’s always adored the Almond Toffee Crunch, but recently she’s also enjoyed the Lemon Lavender Truffles.

“It’s really hard to pick just one when they’re all kind of you know, your baby, and they’ll have a close place in your heart,” McCarthy Dec said.

Kylie Dearth decorates marshmallow hearts at Hilliards Chocolates. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

A heart box truffle assortment at Hilliards Chocolates features colorful decorations. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Hilliards Chocolates Kitchen in North Easton is where all the brand's candy is made. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Diana Bravo can be reached at diana.bravo@globe.com.