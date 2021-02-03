Judge awards $2.5m to former RISD student raped while abroad

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A judge ordered the Rhode Island School of Design to pay $2.5 million to a former student who was raped while abroad on a three-week school trip in Ireland in 2016.

The ruling Tuesday found that the school had not provided students keys to lock their doors in the housing provided to them on the trip and that its negligence allowed the attack to happen, the Providence Journal reported.

The student, who was earning a joint degree with Brown University at the time, attended a three-week art program in Ballyvaughan, where she and other students were staying in four-bedroom houses arranged by the university and were not given keys to lock their bedroom doors.