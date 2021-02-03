McKee names COVID-19 Advisory Group

PROVIDENCE — As he prepares to step in as governor, Lieutenant Governor Daniel J. McKee on Wednesday announced a Transition COVID-19 Advisory Group led by Dr. John A. Stoukides, who has overseen COVID-19 vaccinations at CharterCARE hospitals, and Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena, a registered nurse.

The advisory group includes Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, an expert on pandemic response.

The state already has a COVID-19 response team, but the advisory group plans to stay in communication with that team while advising McKee at the outset of his administration. The 20-member group will advise McKee on the state’s pandemic response and vaccine rollout, and it will be particularly focused on working with cities and towns and what they need as the vaccine supply increases.