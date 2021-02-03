fb-pixel Skip to main content

Pedestrian struck, killed by tractor-trailer on Mass. Pike in Sturbridge

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated February 3, 2021, 34 minutes ago

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a tractor-trailer Tuesday night on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Sturbridge, State Police said.

Troopers responded to the crash around 11:30 p.m., according to a tweet from State Police.

The pedestrian is believed to have been a motorist who exited a vehicle, State Police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boston Globe video