Pedestrian struck, killed by tractor-trailer on Mass. Pike in Sturbridge

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a tractor-trailer Tuesday night on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Sturbridge, State Police said.
Troopers responded to the crash around 11:30 p.m., according to a tweet from State Police.
The pedestrian is believed to have been a motorist who exited a vehicle, State Police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
