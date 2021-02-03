fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Erosion from this week’s storm caused a Sandwich home to collapse onto the beach

Crews were working Wednesday to clean up damage from this week’s nor’easter.

Updated February 3, 2021, 1 hour ago
Extensive erosion and damage from Monday's Nor'easter took their toll on homes along the beachfront on Salt Marsh Road in Sandwich. A home at 112 Salt Marsh Road was being torn down Wednesday afternoon after it collapsed on to the beach.
Extensive erosion and damage from Monday's Nor'easter took their toll on homes along the beachfront on Salt Marsh Road in Sandwich. A home at 112 Salt Marsh Road was being torn down Wednesday afternoon after it collapsed on to the beach.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
People walked past a home at 112 Salt Marsh Road that collapsed onto the beach in Sandwich.
People walked past a home at 112 Salt Marsh Road that collapsed onto the beach in Sandwich.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
A porch at 112 Salt Marsh Road broke away from the collapsed house.
A porch at 112 Salt Marsh Road broke away from the collapsed house.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Michael Pottey carried his backyard flagpole that he found on the beach several hundred yards from his beachfront home on Salt Marsh Road.
Michael Pottey carried his backyard flagpole that he found on the beach several hundred yards from his beachfront home on Salt Marsh Road. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
A new pressure treated staircase from a backyard deck dangled in the air.
A new pressure treated staircase from a backyard deck dangled in the air. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Workers installed a barrier to try and stop the waves from eroding the sand near the homes on the beach.
Workers installed a barrier to try and stop the waves from eroding the sand near the homes on the beach.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
A front end loader worked on a berm to stop the waves on the beach.
A front end loader worked on a berm to stop the waves on the beach. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Many homes were already closed to the edge of sand dunes, but the storm collapsed decks and two home foundations.
Many homes were already closed to the edge of sand dunes, but the storm collapsed decks and two home foundations. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Workers drove pressure treated piles into the beach in front of homes facing severe erosion.
Workers drove pressure treated piles into the beach in front of homes facing severe erosion.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
People walk past a home that collapsed onto the beach.
People walk past a home that collapsed onto the beach. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff