Pygmy goats, chickens, and ducks surrendered to MSPCA amid freezing temperatures

Wind chills dipped well below zero late last week, with daily highs peaking in the teens , the Globe reported.

The society’s Nevins Farm in Methuen took on five pygmy goats, 11 chickens, and six ducks, according to a statement from MSPCA spokesman Rob Halpin. Some of the animals have minor health concerns and will be treated at the farm before being put up for adoption, the statement said.

With temperatures reaching their lowest point of the winter season last week, a number of farm animals were surrendered to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals after their previous owners struggled to care for them.

The goats, pygmies and Nigerian dwarf crosses, range from one to four years old and are popular for their small size and “gentle, curious” personalities, the statement said.

“The goats will make a wonderful addition to any existing herd—and we expect to place them in pairs or with adopters already keeping goats,” MSPCA Director of Adoption Centers and Programs Mike Keiley said.

The ducks, which are believed to be Rouen Crosses, are approximately eight months old, according to the statement. They are the healthiest of the surrendered animals and will be put up for adoption immediately.

The chickens join 55 roosters and hens already sheltering at the Nevins Farm. The large population of roosters and hens already at the farm make Keiley and farm staffers eager to have the chickens adopted quickly so as to create room for more animals who may be surrendered throughout the winter season, the statement said.

No charges have been filed against the animals’ previous owners, who were keeping them on a property in Central Massachusetts, the statement said.













