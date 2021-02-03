R.I. Fishermen, developers reach impasse over offshore wind farm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Members of the state Fishermen’s Advisory Board say they’ve hit an impasse in negotiations with Orsted and Eversource over compensation for the impact of the proposed South Fork Wind Farm.

The 130-megawatt project would be built in Rhode Island Sound and supply power to Long Island, the Providence Journal reported.

Lanny Dellinger, chairman of the board, declined to go into detail on the offer from Ørsted and Eversource. The board advises the Coastal Resources Management Council on offshore wind development.