R.I. Health department asks residents to stop sharing vaccine registration links

“Unfortunately, it has come to RIDOH’s attention that these links are being shared,” read the post. “People who are not eligible for vaccination will not be able to gain access to a vaccination clinic.”

In a late Facebook post Tuesday night , the Rhode Island Department of Health said some residents who are eligible to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine have started sharing their sign-up links to book appointments.

PROVIDENCE — Only a portion of Rhode Island’s population has received sign-up links to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and the state is telling them to stop sharing it.

RIDOH, which has not provided residents with a detailed plan on how to sign up for the vaccine once they are eligible, said it has not launched a public vaccination signup website. Instead, links to book an appointment have been sent to eligible outpatient providers to register.

Residents reporting to an outpatient provider vaccination clinic will have to provide identification and verification of employment, and will be turned away if they cannot provide the documentation or if their name does not match a pre-approved list.

RIDOH said that while doses of the COVID-19 vaccines will be stored safely and used for the next vaccination event, sharing of the links is disrupting the overall rollout of the vaccine.

“Unauthorized sharing of registration links denies an eligible health care worker the opportunity to be vaccinated that day and delays the rollout of vaccine to all Rhode Islanders,” read the post.

In January, hundreds of vaccine appointments were cancelled as people who were not yet eligible to get vaccinated cut the line using links intended for emergency workers and first responders, said Alysia Mihalakos, the colead of the state’s COVID-19 mass vaccination workgroup and chief of Health’s Center for Emergency Preparedness and Response.

The news comes as some cities and town in Rhode Island received vaccine doses last weekend from the state that hadn’t been accounted for yet. In just a few days, many of these municipalities had to communicate registration forms for limited doses on short notice.

In many cases, appointment slots were filled within an hour, which left many residents, most of them older citizens, confused.

Providence City Council President Sabina Matos said during a meeting Tuesday night that she wants to see the data on who received a vaccine over the weekend, and if it reflects the communities in Providence.

“Are we leaving people behind in the process?” asked Matos.













