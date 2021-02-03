Roses are a Valentines’ Day favorite, but succulents can be romantic, too

Vigliotti said live plants have increased in popularity throughout the pandemic, with orchids, cyclamen, and ivy experiencing a seasonal surge from those hoping to give their partners a piece of the outdoors to bring inside.

“It’s definitely a rose holiday, above and beyond really any other flower,” said Nick Vigliotti, cut flower manager at Wilson Farm in Lexington. “We [also] see a pickup in tulips.”

Roses may take the crown for the most popular Valentine’s Day flower, but they aren’t the only option for that special someone.

“Everybody wanted to be a gardener or a farmer this year,” said Vigliotti.

Red is the most popular shade of rose for Valentine’s Day, followed by pink and white. Yellow and orange roses also are in demand. Also trendy this time of year are lilies, daffodils, and anemones, Vigliotti said.

A sampling of bouquets that are for sale at Wilson Farm in Lexington. Wilson Farm

Although flowers are a Valentine’s Day staple, Vigliotti said one of the biggest challenges this year is predicting customer behavior amid concerns over COVID-19.

“Trying to predict buyer behavior [is difficult], whether they’re going to sit on the couch and order something from an online florist or if they’re going to venture out and feel comfortable coming into a store,” Vigliotti said.

Wilson Farm plans to offer online ordering at shop.wilsonfarm.com, phone orders at 781-862-3900, and in-store purchases, as well as limited local delivery.

At The Crimson Petal in Newton, owner Lee Hagopian said she and her staff are urging customers to order flowers well ahead of the big day by calling 617-244-4422 or going online at crimsonpetalnewton.com. On Feb. 14, customers will only be able to choose from a list of pre-determined bouquet options, but may still order online or over the phone depending on supplies.

“When they actually come to the store, we’re going to have a great big poster up with the options,” she said. “Number one — which is by far the biggest seller — is just a dozen red roses in a vase.”

Customers will not be able to enter the store, but can place their day-of, in-person orders at one entrance and pick them up from another or wait for curbside delivery.

Hagopian expects a greater demand for flowers this year because of the pandemic. “I think more people are going to be looking at flowers as an easy gift because it’s no contact really, if you order by phone,” she said.

And if flowers aren’t your thing, there are always succulents.

Hagopian said that while her houseplant sales have been down overall, succulents have taken off in popularity — partly because they don’t need constant supervision.

“We always say it’s the perfect plant, it thrives by neglect,” Hagopian said. “In other words, just ignore it, and it’ll live.”





