Sandwich home damaged by winter storm is torn down; two others expected to be demolished

As for the other two, he said, they’re “in such condition that I don’t believe they could be saved.” He said he planned to issue what’re known as “make safe or take down” orders for the two houses, and that “people tend to opt for the take down [option] in the condition these are in.”

Brendan W. Brides, building commissioner for the town, said in a phone interview that one of the damaged homes was “taken down already” earlier in the day.

All three summer homes on Salt Marsh Road in Sandwich that partially collapsed amid the winter storm that swept across Massachusetts on Monday night will likely have to be demolished, a town official said Wednesday.

The addresses of the three damaged homes are 100, 112 and 114 Salt Marsh Road, said Sandwich Fire Chief John J. Burke via email.

Brides said no one was living in any of the houses at the time they collapsed, so officials believe they were all summer homes.

Michael Pottey, 66, a neighbor on Salt Marsh Road, said by phone that he used to own one of the damaged houses, and that of the 76 residences located on the beachfront road, only three are occupied by year-round residents, including the house he and his wife currently own.

He said beach erosion has been an issue for decades in the area, and that storms in recent years have been “more frequent” and “harsher.”

“So it’s a real issue, and of course we’re a barrier beach,” Pottey said, adding that “if this barrier beach goes away, the surf, the ocean, will be coming to town.”

He said his wife’s grandfather passed down property on the beach through generations, and he’s always dreamed of one day passing down his family’s current residence to his children.

“I’m worried there’s not going to be anything left to pass on,” Pottey said.

Town officials told the Globe Tuesday that two of the damaged homes, at 100 and 114 Salt Marsh Rd., both suffered heavy damage as the high tides on Cape Cod Bay wore away at the sand protecting the home’s foundation, leaving the foundations exposed. It was later determined the third home was having similar issues.

The rising tides undermined the homes’ foundations causing the collapse, Brides said Tuesday.

“It gets to a point where there’s basically nothing supporting the foundation wall,” he said. “So, the foundation wall just breaks off and falls right over into the beach.”

Brides said the foundations were initially undermined in the last winter storm to hit Massachusetts, on Dec. 17, and the damage done yesterday was the “crowning glory” that collapsed the foundation.

Cape Cod was hit with strong winds and rain in the storm, with gusts topping 50 miles per hour in Sandwich, according to the National Weather Service.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

