Two new COVID-19 cases reported at Middlesex jail

Meanwhile, vaccinations for the virus continue at the facility. Since Jan. 21, , 166 inmates have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the statement said.

Three other inmates tested negative for the virus, Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian’s office said in a statement.

Two inmates at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica have tested positive for COVID-19, the first new cases at the facility since September, officials said Tuesday night.

All inmates who indicated they wished to receive the vaccine were administered one. Additionally, 363 members of the Middlesex sheriff’s office have received their first doses, officials said. Workers and residents of congregate settings, including jails, were considered a priority group within Phase One, according to the state’s vaccination plan.

The two positive cases are the first since Sept. 29. . Both of the men have since been placed in a precautionary quarantine, according to the statement.

In response, the facility has implemented additional precautionary testing for others in the unit and modified movement.

“The fact we were able to identify these two cases before the individuals entered the general population is further evidence that our approach and the protocols we have in place have been effective,” Koutoujian said.

