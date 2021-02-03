US Senate committee backs Raimondo for commerce secretary

“I think it’s very important that we have someone at the department of commerce who is from the private sector, and we’re blessed with Governor Raimondo’s being both in the public sector and the private sector,” US Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington said prior to the vote.

The US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation voted 21-3 Wednesday to advance Raimondo’s nomination to be President Joe Biden’s secretary of commerce to the full Senate. The hearing lasted just 15 minutes, and the overwhelming support is a sign that she is likely to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas, Rick Scott of Florida, and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee voted against Raimondo.

Cantwell said she believes Raimondo’s experience will give her a “great deal of insights to the many challenges facing our economy, the competitiveness of businesses, the challenges of the information age, and what we need to know to help skill a workforce to be able to take advantages of that economy of the future.”

Raimondo met with the committee for nearly three hours last week, and was peppered with questions on topics that ranged from broadband access and the hospitality industry to fisheries and competition with China.

Cantwell, the ranking Democrat on the committee who is expected to soon be named chairwoman, highlighted Raimondo’s “Real Jobs Rhode Island” program that seeks to link up employees with workers who are then trained for needed jobs as one of the governor’s top accomplishments. The program is run by the state Department of Labor and Training under director Scott Jensen.

“We all know that we need to marry up our future businesses with the skilled workers that they’re looking for,” Cantwell said. “This program, the Real Jobs Rhode Island initiative, served more than 1,700 employers and 11,000 people throughout the state.”

Advertisement

Raimondo faced criticism from Cruz and other Republicans for failing to specifically commit to continuing former President Donald Trump’s export ban for Huawei Technologies. In written responses to questions from the committee, Raimondo said she is fully supportive of the restrictions against Huawei.

It’s still unclear when the Senate will consider Raimondo’s nomination, and the timing will determine the pace of the transition in Rhode Island. Raimondo is required to resign as governor when she is confirmed, and Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee will become governor for the final two years of Raimondo’s term.

Raimondo is scheduled to deliver her final State of the State address Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.