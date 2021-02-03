fb-pixel Skip to main content

Wilmington authorities recover snowmobile from Silver Lake

By Christine Mui Globe Correspondent,Updated February 2, 2021, 6 minutes ago

Wilmington authorities recovered a disabled snowmobile Tuesday evening that was stuck for five hours on the ice at Silver Lake.

At 2:20 p.m., the vehicle operator called about the snowmobile breaking down , Wilmington police said. The operator safely walked across the lake back to their home. The operator was not injured, police said.

The snowmobile was later brought back to shore at 7:30 p.m.

Massachusetts Environmental Police also responded to the scene and are investigating , police said.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.

