Wilmington authorities recover snowmobile from Silver Lake

Wilmington authorities recovered a disabled snowmobile Tuesday evening that was stuck for five hours on the ice at Silver Lake.
At 2:20 p.m., the vehicle operator called about the snowmobile breaking down , Wilmington police said. The operator safely walked across the lake back to their home. The operator was not injured, police said.
The snowmobile was later brought back to shore at 7:30 p.m.
Massachusetts Environmental Police also responded to the scene and are investigating , police said.
Wilmington Polic and Fire as well as the @MAEnviroPolice are on scene at Silver Lake due to a snowmobile stuck on the ice. The operator of the snowmobile made it safely to shore and is not in any danger. #WilmingtonMA pic.twitter.com/8mfucGNG00— Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) February 2, 2021
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.