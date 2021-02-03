Biden administration faces backlog of 380,000 waiting to immigrate

Beyene’s husband is in Ethiopia waiting for an immigrant visa, a process that even before the coronavirus pandemic often took upward of two years for the spouse of a permanent US resident. He was near the finish line, awaiting only an in-person interview with a consular officer, when the pandemic temporarily shut down US consulates last spring. “They froze everything, and we never heard from them again,” Beyene said.

“I don’t even take a nap,” said Beyene, 29, who works as a caregiver in San Francisco. “My life is falling apart. My only hope is if my husband can come.”

When the pandemic forced her children’s school and day care to close, Luwam Beyene started working nights so she could be home during the day. As soon as she gets home, she makes breakfast and gets her son ready for online school. The children have her attention until she leaves again for work in the evenings.

US consulates issue about a half-million immigrant visas per year, most of them to the spouses, children, and parents of US citizens and permanent residents. In April, former president Donald Trump signed a proclamation suspending most legal immigration — with exceptions for a few privileged categories — under the guise of protecting US jobs.

Advertisement

Now President Biden has pledged to open the country’s doors once again, signaling that he will lift constraints on refugees, foreign workers, and asylum applicants. But the ban, along with staffing shortages at US consulates around the world and logistical challenges related to the pandemic, has left hundreds of thousands of otherwise eligible people such as Beyene’s husband waiting in limbo — a backlog that immigration experts warn could burden the system for years.

A State Department official said in federal court last month that, as of Dec. 31, more than 380,000 immigrant visa applicants were awaiting a consular interview. Immigration experts said it would take up to a year under normal circumstances to work through that many applications.

Advertisement

On a call with reporters this week about Biden’s latest executive orders on immigration, senior administration officials declined to say when the proclamations barring entry might be lifted, noting that it would take time to review policies of his predecessor.

Should the ban be removed, consulates would be directed to resume visa processing. But visa issuance data and the State Department’s recent assessments of consular operations suggest that consulates remain ill-equipped to process visas.

Last month, a State Department official told a federal court that many consulates were “extremely short-staffed” and struggling to schedule the in-person interviews that US visa regulations require of all adult applicants. During the pandemic, consulates have been directed to process visas for the small subset of immigrants who were not banned — mainly the spouses and children of US citizens — but they have worked on only a small fraction of those visas, issuing them at about one-third the rate as before the pandemic, according to State Department data.

Immigrant advocates say the Trump administration appears to have engineered a deliberate slowdown, and there is evidence that emergency resources were diverted from visa processing. But State Department officials and former consular officers said consulates faced legitimate challenges caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In-person visa interviews, which are used to screen for fraud and security threats, are typically conducted by diplomats working side by side in offices sealed behind bulletproof windows. Chris Richardson, a former consular officer who is an immigration lawyer, recalled the consular section in Lagos, Nigeria, as a poorly ventilated space where the coronavirus could easily spread. “A full consular section — I couldn’t even imagine,” he said.

Advertisement

During the pandemic, consulates have put into place public health precautions, including physical distancing in waiting rooms and fewer interviews at a time. “These necessary safeguards have temporarily reduced the visa-processing capacity at many of our posts,” said a State Department official speaking for the department.

The timing of when consular services abroad can resume normal operations depends on a number of “local conditions” under the pandemic, the official said, including the number of COVID-19 cases, emergency response capabilities, commercial flight availability, and local travel restrictions.

“We are working to return to normal staffing levels and to pre-pandemic visa workload levels at all of our posts worldwide as quickly as possible, while protecting the health and safety of our workforce and customers,” the State Department official said.

Over the past four years, the Foreign Service and Civil Service lost a combined 408 employees who were posted abroad, roughly 4.5 percent of the State Department’s overseas workforce, according to the department’s Bureau of Human Resources. “A lot of those roles would be consular,” Bruen said. “That’s going to be felt.”

On top of the staffing shortage, consulates face a budget crisis. Consular operations are funded by fees collected to process visas — including tourism and other nonimmigrant visas — which total about $3.5 billion per year. As a result of the pandemic, State Department officials anticipated losses of about $1.4 billion in 2020 and continued losses through at least 2022.