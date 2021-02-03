Braintree distributes 100 COVID-19 vaccines at Town Hall, now awaits next shipment from the state

With the town receiving just 100 vaccines from the state, Wednesday is the only day that appointments at the site are available until Braintree receives more doses, Leary said.

The Town Hall was used as a vaccination site during Phase 1 of the state’s three-phase vaccine rollout plan, said Steve Leary, assistant to Braintree Mayor Charles C. Kokoros.

Braintree Town Hall is distributing 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents 75 and older on Wednesday, city officials said.

He did not know when more vaccines will arrive.

Braintree began administering vaccines for those in Phase 1 on Jan. 11, according to the town’s website. Phase 2 of the rollout, which now includes people 75 and older, began around the state on Monday.

Leary said Braintree launched a vaccination site at Town Hall after using it to administer flu shots in the past.

“Since we use it for the flu shot, that was a perfect opportunity to use it for the COVID-19 vaccine as well,” he said.

Services Coordinator Kate Naughton said Braintree promoted the vaccination site via a text message announcement, phone calls from the mayor to those who were registered to the Braintree phone line, a statement posted to the town website, and on social media.

Braintree didn’t specifically target certain groups but residents 65 and older were able to pre-register for appointments.

Residents can register for appointments via a Google form or by emailing the town at covidvaccine@braintreema.gov or by leaving a voicemail on its COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 781-794-8099, according to the town’s website.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.