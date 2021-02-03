CDC director says teachers don’t need vaccines to reopen schools

Vaccinating teachers isn’t a prerequisite for the safe reopening of US schools, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday.

“There is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen,” she said, adding that “safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely.”

Walensky’s remarks at a briefing in Washington come as the Biden administration faces pressure to reopen schools, caught between its pledge to safely do so and demands from teachers’ unions about their working environments.