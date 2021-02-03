Governor Baker says about 120,000 new vaccination appointments will be available in Massachusetts this week

Baker encouraged people who are seeking appointments to first check availability at the state’s mass vaccination sites, where appointments become available every Thursday and hundreds of doses are administered per day.

While acknowledging many people were frustrated last week when residents 75 and older became eligible to book appointments but encountered problems with the state’s website and sign-up system, Baker urged residents to be patient, saying it “may take several weeks in some cases to schedule an appointment.”

Governor Charlie Baker said on Wednesday 120,000 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be added in Massachusetts this week, with almost half of those at the state’s mass vaccination sites.

Baker said 55,000 new appointments will go live this week at mass vaccination sites, which include Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, and the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers. People will be able to reserve slots for next week, Baker said, and the state expects the number of available appointments to increase each week as more vaccination sites are set up and as the federal government provides more vaccine.

The Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury, which began administering shots on Tuesday, will transition to a mass vaccination site by the end of February, and the state expects to have seven mass vaccination sites “in the not-too-distant future,” Baker said.

Smaller-capacity sites like Walgreens and CVS post appointments daily that total to about 15,500 slots per week; retail, business, and pharmacy sites like Stop & Shop, Hannaford, Big Y, and Price Chopper post about 4,000 appointments each week, and local vaccination sites will post between 55,000 and 60,000 appointments this week, Baker said, totaling about 120,000 total appointments made available.

While speaking at Fenway, Baker said 1,200 doses had been administered at the stadium so far, and he expects 500 doses will be administered each day this week. At Gillette, 23,000 doses have been administered, while about 2,700 shots have been given at the Springfield site, and the Danvers site is expected to do 500 doses today, its first day in operation.

“Fenway will ramp up to over 1,000 doses a day next week, and for the week after that, 1,250 doses a day,” Baker said.

He added that as of Monday night, about 654,000 doses have been administered in the state out of the roughly 1 million doses that have been shipped to providers.

Massachusetts has about 125 vaccination sites operating now, and the state expects to have 165 sites open by the middle of February, while working to add more sites in communities that have been among the hardest hit by COVID-19.

Baker said Walgreens is expected to open two new vaccination sites in Mattapan, two sites in Roxbury, and sites in Dorchester, Chelsea, Revere, and Everett.

Next week, there will be an additional 30 pharmacy sites that will add around 21,000 appointments “primarily for communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID,” Baker said, adding that the new pharmacy sites are in part driven by the Biden administration’s plan to deliver more doses to pharmacies.

“Please be patient and recognize and understand that everybody who is eligible during each particular phase of this will get an appointment and an opportunity to get vaccinated,” Baker said. “It’s going to take some time to get through our priority groups due to the limited supply of vaccines that we receive each week from the federal government, and while that supply is limited, we’re working to rapidly increase our infrastructure to be able to vaccinate people so that we’ll be ready when more vaccine becomes available.”

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.