Mass. reports 2,186 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 53 new deaths

The state’s alarming second surge, which began in the fall, appears to be subsiding. Cases, hospitalizations, deaths, test positivity, and other metrics have been heading downward. But public health officials are concerned about a possible resurgence due to new coronavirus variants, and they’re asking people to continue taking precautions and to get vaccinated when it’s their turn.

The DPH said 64,431 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,635 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

Advertisement

The DPH also reported that 91,693 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 13.8 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3, 571 people, bringing that total to 484,563.





The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 3.3 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The department said the rate would be 5.1 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here. To check out the state’s weekly vaccine statistics report, click here.

In another indicator of how the state is faring, tests for traces of the coronavirus in the waste water at the Deer Island treatment plant are showing encouraging signs. After some brief upticks, the results for both the northern section of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority system, which includes Boston, and the southern section have resumed their downward trend. The waste water results are being monitored because officials believe they could give advance warning of future surges.

Advertisement

A model from the University of Massachusetts also predicted the rate of cases and deaths in the state will fall in the next few weeks. The ensemble model combines multiple other models to create a short-range forecast for both individual states and the nation as a whole.

While the number of deaths per day is forecast to drop, it will not go to zero - and the pandemic’s toll will continue to rise. The model forecast that the number of confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts would mount to 16,223 by Feb. 27, though researchers noted that the numbers could range higher or lower. The national death toll will reach around 512,000 by that time, according to the forecast.

Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.