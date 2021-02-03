Tests for coronavirus in waste water in Boston area show encouraging signs

Tests for traces of the coronavirus in the waste water at the Deer Island treatment plant are showing encouraging signs.

After some brief upticks, the results for both the northern section of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority system, which includes Boston, and the southern section have resumed their downward trend.

Officials are hoping the tests can serve as an early warning system for virus surges. The pilot program looks for SARS-CoV-2 RNA copies per milliliter of waste water. Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics, which conducts the testing, says it has found that the amount of virus in the waste water is correlated with newly diagnosed coronavirus cases four to 10 days later.