Two women. Two votes. And the future of the Republican Party.

In a pair of separate votes this week, Republican members of the House will be asked whether and how to punish two members of their own caucus. What they decide could very much set the path for a future where the party will either be back in power, or in the wilderness for some time.

Very rarely does there come an afternoon where the future of a major political party has such a clear decision to make.

One, Representative Liz Cheney, was among only 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach a president for inciting a riot. Since this was deeply out of step from the Republicans she supposedly leads in her role as the third most powerful House Republican, there is a vote to strip her of her leadership title.

The other vote involves newly-elected Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. CNN reported last month that she expressed support on Facebook for the idea of executing the sitting House Speaker, and Media Matters reported that she agreed with posts calling two high-profile school shootings entirely fake. Greene has claimed that multiple people have run her Facebook account.

The part about the school shootings is what has sparked an effort in the House to kick off the Education Committee. Unless some compromise can be reached for her to leave the committee, House Democrats plan to bring the matter up on the floor and make everyone vote on whether she can stay on the committee.

To be sure, whenever a president leaves office and is replaced by a president from the other party there are always questions about the future of the outgoing president’s party. This was true for Democrats when Ronald Reagan took office, for Republicans when Bill Clinton took office, and so forth.

However, none of those transitions was anything like the drama around Trump’s departure. None of those presidents had entirely remade the identity of his party into that of supporting a single person, and none left office being freshly impeached.

Backing Greene is a vote to continue with Trumpism: A doctrine that has a problem accepting basic facts and serving, as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell put it, as a “cancer” in the Republican Party. Backing Cheney is to suggest that there there is at least room for the party to move on from Trump.

What is particularly remarkable about this moment is that these votes are even happening. The implications aren’t subtle. Typically the party out of power will fight internally in a series of proxy primaries ― from mayor’s races to the presidential primary — that many in the media will imply is for “the heart and soul” of the party, but the unique dynamics of each contest are always more complicated than that in reality.

Here, there is nothing complicated about Cheney or Greene. Both proudly stand where they stand. They are not backing down.

Now comes the time for House Republicans to show where they stand also.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.