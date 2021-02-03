Easing of asylum process is a noteworthy facet of Biden’s immigration bill

In “Biden takes on a long-deferred overhaul of immigration” (Editorial, Jan. 22), you endorse President Biden’s new immigration bill but barely mentioned the much-needed changes to our asylum process.
I am a student attorney at Boston University School of Law currently representing two asylum-seeking women. Together we have navigated the twists and turns of the asylum process — long court delays, arbitrary deadlines, and many emotional hours discussing the dangers they fled and the dangers they face if deported.
Biden’s immigration bill would make much-needed changes to simplify the asylum process by eliminating the one-year filing deadline and shortening wait times for individual cases.
Advertisement
What I have learned from my clients is that even small changes can make a big difference.
After a near-elimination of access to asylum under the past administration, creating a more responsive, flexible, and expansive process helps clients like mine and brings greater stability to families across Massachusetts who are holding out hope for safety.
Cristina Moreno
Boston