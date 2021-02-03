Exodus of Mass. talent to Washington signals hope for advances in environment, infrastructure

Brittany Bowker’s “Heading south to serve: Many from Mass. to work in Biden administration” (Metro, Jan. 24) certainly shows that a lot of Bay State talent is migrating to the nation’s capital. However, this is not a bad thing. Among other things, it marks the dawn of new hope for the nation’s infrastructure and environment. Our country’s progress in these two areas has receded drastically in the past four years. It appears now that there is a resurgence of genuine interest in moving ahead.

Infrastructure improvements and environmental protection not only enhance the quality of life. They also promote economic growth. One has only to look at the better quality of our waterways, such as the Charles River and Boston Harbor, and the corresponding economic growth connected with expanded recreational opportunities and tourism. The expenditures incurred in the 1980s protecting the Quabbin and Wachusett reservoirs have provided dividends many times over.