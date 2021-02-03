Pandemic exposes how much we undervalue primary care, just when we need it most

Felice J. Freyer’s article “Primary care doctors say they’re good at vaccinating but are being shut out” (Page A1, Jan. 30) illustrates yet another weakness in our health care system revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Primary care practices have been under-supported and undervalued in our state — and throughout the nation — for years. And now, when their expertise and infrastructure are desperately needed to help protect their most vulnerable patients against this deadly disease, we have a precarious patchwork of primary care practices, and the authorities are turning elsewhere.

It is long past time for us to make appropriate investments in the state’s primary care system as the front line of health care. We would certainly see a return on such an investment, especially during a public health crisis.