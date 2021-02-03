In the race for mayor of Boston, COVID-19 may prove to be the toughest opponent

That’s what City Council President Kim Janey inherits if Mayor Marty Walsh is confirmed as labor secretary in the Biden administration and she becomes acting mayor . And if she runs for election in November, she will be judged on how she handles what Walsh hands over to her. That’s what makes her situation so different from Tom Menino’s when he became acting mayor in July 1993. The following November, Menino overwhelmingly won election and went on to hold office for the next 20 years. In theory, Janey will have the same advantage. But she also faces a huge challenge Menino did not.

Boston is a city of great promise and opportunity. But as it battles equity and economic issues exacerbated by COVID-19, it’s also a city in crisis.

To state the obvious: “The big difference is the coronavirus,” Ray Flynn, the mayor who turned the city over to Menino when he left to become US ambassador to the Vatican, said in an interview.

“COVID does create an issue, and being able to show how well she can manage it is important,“ agreed Colette Phillips, a Black entrepreneur and president of her own communications agency, who well remembers the Menino era. “But we shouldn’t assume because she’s a woman or person of color that will impede her ability to surprise us,” she added.

It does seem a little unfair to immediately shift the burden to Janey. Walsh has gotten generally good reviews for how he handled the coronavirus pandemic. But getting people vaccinated remains a major problem. That’s the fault of state leadership under Governor Charlie Baker; but the fallout, especially for the poor and people of color, is devastating. There’s also widespread economic hurt, from the empty downtown office buildings to the closed restaurants and struggling neighborhood businesses.

“These are dark days,” said James Brett, president and CEO of the New England Council, and the opponent who lost to Menino in the general election. The complexities make 2021 very different from 1993, he said. Still, he said, “She’s got the bully pulpit.” And that matters.

Janey will also be under pressure from constituents and other mayoral challengers to deal with a host of pernicious problems: public schools that still fail too many children, a lack of affordable housing, and reform-resistant institutions like the police and fire departments. Those challenges also existed in 1993. But racial equity was not the driving issue it is today. Boston was whiter then, with a population under 600,000, the result of white flight to the suburbs in response to court-ordered busing. Menino got credit for transforming Boston into a thriving city. Crime went down. Tall buildings went up. Primed by a new federal courthouse and convention center, the parking lots of the Seaport District turned into hotels, restaurants, and luxury housing.

Tom Menino at his desk after being sworn in as acting mayor of Boston in July 1993. Pam Berry/Globe Staff/file

Back then, Menino made history as the city’s first Italian American mayor. In 2021, Janey will be the first woman and the first person of color to sit in the mayor’s office. That presents opportunities. It feels like the city is ready for “a person of color, a woman or both,” said John Nucci, a senior vice president of external affairs at Suffolk University.

As a city councilor, Nucci jumped into the 1993 mayor’s race because “there was a feeling it was time for someone other than an Irish American mayor, and that would most likely be an Italian-American mayor,” he said. He dropped out because, up against Menino, he couldn’t get the share of Italian-American votes that he needed. In 2021, the field of mayoral candidates already includes three other women who are city councilors: Andrea Campbell, who is Black; Michelle Wu, who is Asian American; and Annissa Essaibi George, whose father is Tunisian.

How or if that splits the vote is unknown. But Rosaria Salerno, another former city councilor who ran in 1993, still believes the key issue for Janey will be “COVID and equity in responding to it.”

In his last year in office, Menino dealt with the horror of the Boston Marathon bombing. But as acting mayor, he didn’t have to confront a virus that lurks in the air, attacks the oldest, weakest, and poorest — who often happen to be Black and brown — and shuts down everything that gives a city life and energy. That’s what Janey faces. But don’t count her out — or anyone else.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.