This high school student is not letting her guard down in the pandemic

I miss classes and extracurricular activities, and I am still being responsible during a pandemic.

I wish people would stop using my experience as a reason to be irresponsible during a pandemic. Stop saying that “the kids need to see their friends” and “the kids are struggling with hybrid school.” Yes, we do and we are. How do we solve these problems? We buckle down and remain responsible.

I see too many excuses for irresponsible behavior when cases and deaths are rising. There is no excuse. These cases and deaths are real people, not just numbers. People are losing parents, siblings, friends, partners, and co-workers because too many of us can’t be bothered to keep our masks on over our noses and won’t opt for takeout over eating inside a restaurant.

I’m begging you: Sacrifice a little and help a lot. Hold yourself and others accountable. Call people out for acting like they’re above the law. Wear your mask. Stay home. Save lives.

Sincerely, a tired, frustrated, and desperate teenager.

Isabella Tedesco

Winchester