BC High’s Louis Timmins will multi-task at Tufts, playing football and lacrosse

“[D’Annolfo] said he had a lot of fun doing it,” said Timmins, a Milton resident who officially committed to play both football and lacrosse at Tufts on Wednesday, the national signing day.

Tufts men’s lacrosse coach Casey D’Annolfo was a three-sport letterman in football, basketball, and lacrosse at Tufts from 2002-06. The Connecticut native is the only athlete in Jumbo history to throw a touchdown pass, score a goal in lacrosse, and log a field goal in basketball.

If BC High senior Louis Timmins had any doubts about being a multi-sport athlete in college, his new lacrosse coach quickly put them to bed.

“He said it was tough being in season constantly and balancing school and sports, but that they have a lot of recruits who end up playing two sports.”

Timmins received similar advice from Cohasset graduate Jack Donahue, who was teammates and freshman year roommates at Tufts with his older brother, Steven Timmins, and also played football for the Jumbos.

A 2016 graduate of BC High, Steven had his senior lacrosse season stolen by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Louis, who plays midfield in lacrosse and safety in football, said he’s eager to get back to playing sports this spring, even if it means a packed schedule. The Eagles are slated to play football during the Fall II season from Feb. 22 to April 25, lacrosse season will start right after and run until July 3, and by late August, he’ll be donning powder blue at Tufts.

“I’m kind of anxious to get out there,” said the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Timmins. “I’m going to have back-to-back seasons, but the pandemic has been tough and I’m definitely hungry to get on the field again.”

▪ The following athletes also formalized their college commitments:

Baseball:

Max Brulport, Bishop Stang (Stonehill); Phil DiBlasi, BC High (Williams); Hayden Duke, Bishop Stang (UMass Lowell); Aidan Harrington, St. Sebastian’s (Boston College); Chris McGrail, BC High (Bates); Harry Peters, BC High (St. Anselm); Dan Scolaro, BC High (St. Anselm); Shea Sprague, BC High (Elon); Tim Wagner, BC High (Wheaton)

Basketball:

Lyndel Erold, St. Sebastian’s (Brown); Nick Johnson, Rivers (Wesleyan)

Equestrian:

Laurel Smith, Silver Lake (Texas Christian)

Field Hockey

Caitrin Collins-Hazley, Silver Lake (Franklin Pierce)

Golf

Mark Wilson, St. Sebastian’s (Holy Cross)

Lacrosse

Tom Armstrong, St. Sebastian’s (Bucknell); Kevin Ewanich, BC High (Colby); Jim Freehill, St. Sebastian’s (Denver); Calvin Heline, Essex Tech (Saint Joseph’s); Vincent Horton, BC High (High Point); Emmett Martin, BC High (Babson); Matt Park, BC High (Babson); Owen Porter, BC High (Dickinson); Kaden Quirk, St. John’s Prep (St. John’s); Carter Rice, BC High (Syracuse); Mike Ryan, BC High (Holy Cross); Kevin Sheahan, BC High (Bentley); Louis Timmins, BC High (Tufts)

Nate Arieta, Taunton (American International); Michael Berluti, Xaverian (Tufts); Michael Bongiorno, BB&N (Kenyon); Russell Campbell, BB&N (Amherst); Noah Canty, Xaverian (Stonehill); Ryan Carney, BC High (Williams); Ashur Carraha, Cambridge (Stonehill); Ty Chan, Lawrence Academy (Notre Dame); Justin DeLuca, Thayer Academy (Dickinson); Tom DeMateo, Thayer Academy (Trinity); Jack Desmond, Weymouth (St. Anselm); Matt Devirgilio, Dedham (Stonehill); Dan DiMare, Reading (Bentley); Michael DiPlacido, BB&N (Bentley); Brenden Dowling, Barnstable (Bentley); George Dristiliaris, Lowell (Valparaiso); Finn Duffey, BC High (Bates); Noah Eldrige, Xaverian (Fordham); Jordan Fuller, Governor’s Academy (Holy Cross); Connor Garland, Xaverian (Franklin Pierce); Thomas Garland, Xaverian (Mass Maritime); Vincent Gilchrist, Xaverian (Bryant); Kevin Gillis, Governor’s Academy (Holy Cross); Michael Gordon, Xaverian (Union); T.J. Guy, Mansfield (Michigan); Louis Hansen, St. Sebastian’s (Michigan); Evan Hazard, Milford (University of New England); Sam Hess, Thayer Academy (Allegheny); Matthew Kelly, Quincy (St. Anselm); Samy Lamonthe, Everett (Princeton); Thomas Maguire, BB&N (Kenyon); Matt Mahoney, Plymouth South (Assumption); Ian McCarron, BC High (Williams); Jake McCoy, Mansfield (Assumption); Owen McGowan, Catholic Memorial (Boston College); Luca Milano, Thayer Academy (Pomona Pitzer); Justin Moran, BB&N (Hamilton); Kevin O’Connor, Milford (Bates); Peyton O’Leary, Governor’s Academy (Michigan); Nicolas Oliveira-Chace, Cambridge (Franklin Pierce); Brady Olson, Milford (UMass Amherst); Quincy Plumer, Catholic Memorial (Bentley); Cam Reagan, Duxbury (Assumption); Zach Richardson, BC High (Elon); Nate Roach, BB&N (Navy); Erik Russell, BC High (Wake Forest); Kendrick Santos, Taunton (Assumption); Dominic Schofield, Milford (UMass Amherst); Carter Scudo, Milford (UMass Amherst); Ben Skinner, West Bridgewater (Southern Connecticut); Jared Silverio, BB&N (Bentley); Collin Taylor, St. John’s Prep (Princeton); Dylan Thomas, Old Rochester (Nichols); Ryon Thomas, Old Rochester (Farleigh Dickinson); Louis Timmins, BC High (Tufts); Myles Wilson, Thayer Academy (Merrimack); Matt Varteresian, Milford (Westfield State); Evan Vieira, Thayer Academy (Mass Maritime); Nick Yohn, Milford (University of New England);Jaden Young, BB&N (Navy); Ishmael Zamor, Everett (Boston College)

Rowing

Michael Dyroff, BC High (Hobart); Owen Keating, BC High (Cal Berkeley); George Lakis, BC High (Tufts); Patrick McGeoghean, BC High (Trinity)

Volleyball:

Carly Goodhue, Danvers (Assumption)

Buckingham, Browne & Nichols football coach Mike Willey shared a Zoom celebration with his recruits Wednesday. From left, top row: Willey, Michael Bongiorno (Kenyon); Jared Silverio (Bentley); and Justin Moran (Hamilton); middle row: Thomas Maguire (Kenyon), Russell Campbell (Amherst); Jack Elliott (committed to the application process at Tufts); and Michael DiPlacido (Bentley); and bottom row: Nate Roach (Navy) and Jaden Young (Navy). BB&N Athletics