Bill Gaine will retire as executive director of MIAA and MSSA Sept. 1

“My journey since joining a staff of four in 1979 located in a rented office of 1,000 [square feet] in Boston to leading a staff of 33 at our Association headquarters of 16,000 [square feet] has a memorable story of pride and privilege,” the 76-year-old Gaine said in a statement.

Bill Gaine, the longest-tenured high school executive of the nation’s 51 state associations, will officially retire as executive director from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and the Massachusetts Secondary Schools Association Sept. 1.

“I firmly believe my fervor for service is motivated by the legions of exceptional association leaders to whom I have established lifelong professional and personal relationships.”

Gaine said he will be prepared to step away when a successor is hired, likely in the second half of 2021.

“Until then, I am committed to leading the organizations through the pandemic,” he said, noting that while the pandemic has challenged the dynamic structure of both associations, he said a “positive course is being embraced by the Board of Directors of the MIAA and the MSAA.”

In June 2012, Gaine stepped away from the MIAA, retiring as the association’s deputy executive director. But he was back the following July, replacing Dick Neal, his childhood friend and former Marian High baseball teammate, as executive director, following the latter’s retirement.

From his early days in the state association’s infancy, Gaine has looked beyond the playing field. He wanted the student-athletes representing what are now 376 member schools to be well-rounded citizens, placing a premium on sportsmanship.

He has been the architect for the development and growth of the MIAA’s Student Services Program, which includes sportsmanship, wellness, leadership, community service, and coaches’ education.

Gaine also founded the MIAA’s Partners in Prevention, a network of more than 65 agencies in Massachusetts to assist schools with prevention and healthy lifestyle resources for students. He chaired numerous committees, and has been a voice, with the national federation of high schools.

In 2012, Neal told the Globe, “Everything that represents the programs and achievements in this association has Bill’s imprint on it.”

His departure will coincide with the MIAA transitioning to statewide tournaments for all sports in fall 2021, a move that was approved by member schools, 193-140, in a special assembly convened last February under Gaine’s direction.

In a tweet from the MIAA, both associations said they were “incredibly grateful for the 42 years of service Bill Gaine has provided to school districts throughout the Commonwealth, as well as to his many colleagues nationally.”

A 2019 Globe story examining the association’s finances disclosed that Gaine is eligible to receive about $175,000 a year in retirement: a $114,000 pension from the MIAA and MSAA and the balance through a combination of tax-deferred contributions the associations made to his retirement fund since 1996 and Social Security.









Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.