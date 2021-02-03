Boston College football welcomes four mid-year transfers

Ahead of national signing day on Wednesday, the Boston College football program picked up four mid-year transfers from three colleges on Tuesday, all of whom will be eligible when spring practice starts March 20.

Linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley and defensive tackle Khris Banks join the Eagles from Temple University. Banks is a 6-foot-4, 305-pound redshirt junior with 33 tackles and a sack in two seasons. He registered nine tackles in Temple’s opener against Navy last season. A 6-foot-2, 225-pound grad student, Mobley had recorded 158 tackles, six sacks, three fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble in 43 career games.

Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, a 6-foot-1, 223-pound defensive back, comes to the Eagles from Florida State as a redshirt junior. He was the Seminoles’ Devaughn Darling Freshman of the Year in 2018, was an ESPN Freshman All-American, and named to the All-ACC Academic Team. He has 105 tackles and 1.5 sacks in three seasons.