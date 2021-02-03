Bruins general manager Don Sweeney named assistant GM for Canada’s Olympic team

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has been named to the management group that will build Canada’s men’s Olympic team at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China, if NHL players are able to participate. He will serve as assistant GM.

St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong will be the general manager. Edmonton Oilers general manager and president of hockey operations Ken Holland will serve as associate general manager. Joining Sweeney as assistant general managers are Hall of Famer Ron Francis, the general manager of the Seattle Kraken, and Roberto Luongo, who retired in 2019 as one of just three goaltenders to play more than 1,000 games in the NHL.