Bruins looking for Jake DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk to return next week

Based on Cassidy’s assessment, both DeBrusk and Grzelcyk could be good to go next Wednesday when the Bruins play the Rangers in New York.

Jake DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk , two of the injured Bruins not making the ongoing road trip, both have resumed skating at Warrior Ice Arena, according to coach Bruce Cassidy .

“For us, [Connor Clifton] has gone in for Grizz and played well,” said Cassidy before Wednesday night’s game in Philadelphia. “So maybe giving [Grzelcyk] the extra — now an extra four or five days — might be really beneficial instead of jamming him into a game.

“Same with Jake. You’ve got to weigh if the one game is worth four extra days off, or non-game days, that would ease them into it.”

Some of the decision, added Cassidy, also is based on how the team is playing.

“If you feel your team is fine, then you certainly don’t rush guys in,” he said.

Schedule in flux

The Bruins learned Tuesday that they had to alter their weekend plans.

The Sabres, who were due to face the Bruins at the Garden on Saturday and Monday nights, were ordered by the NHL to close up shop for a week because of COVID-19 concerns.

The two games will be made up at a later date — a tough squeeze in a season that calls for a game virtually every other night. As the schedule now stands (subject to change), the Bruins will play again Friday in Philadelphia and then won’t suit up again until next Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

The hiccup in the schedule, said Cassidy, will mean that Tuukka Rask, who was the starter against the Flyers on Wednesday, will come right back for the Friday game too.

Cassidy said he remains uncertain about the weekend workout schedule. The entire squad will be off Sunday, followed by workouts in Brighton now Monday and Tuesday. The coach said he also might make Saturday an off day, although that would prohibit some of the taxi squad members from getting in needed work.

Old-time travel

Following a 5-3 win over the Capitals in Washington on Monday, the Bruins hustled over to Union Station and jumped aboard a train to Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station, arriving a day ahead of Wednesday’s matchup vs. the Flyers. “Old school, 1960s, Red Wings-Blackhawks,” said Cassidy, recalling the Original Six days when clubs were just beginning to transition to air travel after decades of using the iron horse. “Too bad they weren’t on it with us.” Oh, to have a ticket in coach when Gordie Howe and Stan Mikita came aboard.

New Neely venture

When it comes to prevention and treatment for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, nutrition is too often overlooked. That’s why Bruins president Cam Neely and his wife, Paulina, have started the Neely Integrative Center, the newest offshoot of the Cam Neely Foundation, in conjunction with the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy. The Neelys want the center not only to be on the cutting edge of nutrition research but also serve as a training ground for the next generation of nutrition scientists. “I always thought medicine was medicine,” said Neely in a webinar sponsored by Town & Country’s Philanthropy Series. “But food truly is medicine.” Paulina Neely’s battle with Lyme disease more than a decade ago sparked her research in the subject. “There is such a correlation between your immune system and disease prevention,” she said. “That’s our biggest passion and why we wanted to form this nutrition center.”

Michael Silverman of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

