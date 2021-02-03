Celtics receive plaudits from Warriors coach Steve Kerr

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was an assistant coach on the Team USA World Cup roster in 2019 that featured Marcus Smart , Kemba Walker , Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown . Three of those players were in the starting lineup for the Celtics, with Smart missing his first game because of a left calf strain.

SAN FRANCISCO — Although they play just twice a year, the Warriors and Celtics have several ties that made Tuesday night’s matchup at the Chase Center interesting.

“I got to know those guys pretty well and loved coaching them,” he said. “It’s no surprise they’re having so much success as a team over the years and individually they’re really hard workers, good guys, good players. Jayson and Jaylen in particular are part of their rare breed that we’re all looking for in the NBA, guys that can do everything.”

Tatum and Brown are both in the top 10 in scoring in the NBA, and Kerr said they are athletic wings who can score and defend.

“They have the size and the speed and the quickness to guard every position,” Kerr said. “And they have the skillset to score from any part of the floor. They can make threes. They can get out in transition and hammer dunks. They can score in the half court while using their footwork, so both guys are the modern archetype that we’re all looking for.

“What makes them even better is their human qualities, their work ethic, the chemistry they generate on a team. They’re fun guys to coach, fun guys to play with. When you have that combination of being a really good person and having that kind of God-given ability, it’s a good combination.”

Two-time MVP Steph Curry was asked about the growth process of Tatum and Brown compared with him and teammate Klay Thompson. The Warriors’ duo went on to lead the franchise to three championships in a four-year period.

“You have two talented guys that have to figure how to play off each other,” Curry said. “And if one guy’s got it the other guy has to stay engaged and vice versa and you guys have to both elevate yourselves in that same process. They got thrown into the fire where me and Klay and Draymond [Green], we didn’t.

“They played in the Eastern Conference finals their first year when Jayson came on the scene. They were thrown into big stages and they got that experience and I’m sure they benefited from that. But just understanding how they could both evolve and get the most of their individual talent but play together and balance it with the rest of the guys, definitely a lot of similarities there for sure.”

A golden state

The Celtics faced former teammate Brad Wanamaker, who signed with the Warriors in the offseason. Wanamaker is averaging 4.9 points and 2.9 assists in 16 games for Golden State, all as a reserve.

“The similarities are the winning mind-set,” Wanamaker said when asked about the Warriors and Celtics. “Both organizations like to win. My time in Boston, a lot of great people. Just trying to enjoy the moments. It’s rare that you are able to play with such good organizations back to back and I’m thankful for these opportunities I’m in.

“It’s going to be great out there playing against the guys I still keep in touch with. I have a great relationship with those guys.”

The Celtics could have re-signed Wanamaker but chose to pursue Jeff Teague. The Warriors signed Wanamaker to a one-year, $2.25 million deal.

“It was pretty cool, just seeing what they did over the last couple of years and the championships they won,” Wanamaker said. “For a championship team to reach out is always exciting. My son got really excited about it because he’s obviously a Steph Curry fan, so that was pretty good. It seems like the right fit for me. It was a no-brainer.”

Said Kerr: “Brad is a guy who I just trust. Whenever I put him out there, I just trust him and it was that was from Day One. When we signed him, Brad Stevens called me and he said he’s an ‘everyday’ player and I wasn’t exactly sure what Brad meant, but I think he was saying the same thing I’m saying right now. He hasn’t missed a practice or a game. He’s a strong kid and the great thing for us is we’ve been able to play him not only behind Steph but with Steph, and it’s really good for us. I’ve really loved having Brad on this team.”

Fans at Suns game

The Phoenix Suns will allow fans into their arena for the first time this season, beginning with Sunday’s game against the Celtics. The Suns also are giving free tickets to first responders and their families. It will be the first of two games with fans on this Celtics trip. The Utah Jazz have been allowing fans for the entire season … The Warriors were without top rookie James Wiseman, who injured his wrist in Golden State’s win over the Detroit Pistons. He will be reevaluated in 7-10 days.

