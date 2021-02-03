Celtics stave off Stephen Curry, giving them a critical win against Warriors

Two things then happened. Golden State coach Steve Kerr sat Curry for the first 6:05 of the second period, allowing the Celtics to make a run. And they made critical defensive adjustments when he did return to the game.

The Celtics were headed to be the latest victims of Curry’s majestry after he tallied 17 points in the opening quarter and the Warriors raced to an 11-point lead Tuesday at the Chase Center.

SAN FRANCISCO – If the Celtics had any expectations that Stephen Curry had lost a step or wasn’t as crafty circling around screens or had lost perhaps the rhythm or distance on his jumper, those assertions were officially eliminated after about five minutes, when one of the greatest shooters all time had already swished three 3-pointers.

Advertisement

On a night when the Celtics were erratic, choppy offensively, and made several errors that prevented them from pulling away, they were able to defend Curry with resistance and precision and that was the key to their important 111-107 victory.

The Celtics have been improving defensively over the past week. They allowed 96 points on Saturday to the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers but lost because their offense sputtered. On Tuesday, the first game minus defensive ace Marcus Smart, the Celtics met the defensive challenge of containing Curry.

Curry still finished with 38 points but it came four weeks after he dropped a career-high 62 on the Portland Trail Blazers with an array of long-distance threes only a few players in NBA history would make or even attempt with just ease and grace.

The Celtics had to ask themselves: Were they going to be Curry’s latest victim, predictably succumb to his brilliance on national television in the first game of a critical road trip? Or were they going to at least make it challenging for him?

Advertisement

Boston decided to ease into the game, which was a major mistake because it allowed Curry to shoot with comfort, dash around screens, and find his perfect and preferred spots for the long ball. He hit four in the first quarter but just three in the final three periods.

That allowed the Celtics to rally and then force other Warriors to provide offense, and unlike the loaded championship-caliber teams Curry has played with in the past, he doesn’t possess the Hall of Fame teammates and reliable veterans as he once did.

“Well we didn’t do what we had set out to do at the start of game,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “We weren’t up, we weren’t there on the catch, we weren’t making it hard. So after he came back for his second stint in the first half we were much better. Obviously mixed in a lot more zone, which is kind of counter-intuitive with a guy like that but it allows you to stay on top of those screens and just keep guards out and guard the three-point line. We did a better job when we were in man of just having a little bit more urgency than we had at the start of the game on him.”

The Celtics responded like a team is supposed to respond when a Hall of Famer dazzles in the early going. They made adjustments. They covered Curry with two players. In several sequences, a Celtic player stuck with Curry even though the ball was 40 feet away in the other corner.

Advertisement

The philosophy: don’t help off him for anybody, not even if it means giving up a 2-point basket because 2 is less than 3.

“I just tried to face guard him as much as I can,” Celtics point guard Kemba Walker said. “Trying to not let him touch the ball as much as I can. He still had a great game. Steph is one of the best players in the world. He is an incredible player, with an incredible shot and an incredible overall game. He just knows how to play the game. He plays the right way. I just try my best to deny him the ball and rely on my teammates for the most part.”

And still, it almost wasn’t enough. Curry completed a convention 3-point play and then added three free throws — thanks to pump fake and lean into a jumping Grant Williams – to bring the Warriors to within 106-102 with 2 minutes left.

A minutes-plus later, Curry sprung open for another three attempt that would have brought the Warriors to win 2. Even Curry misses open shots. The Celtics staved off the rally and held on, giving them a critical win to begin their five-game West Coast road trip and offering the club an encouraging sign they can contain an elite player and stick to a defensive game plan, one that resulted in victory.

The Celtics didn’t win this game with offense. They won because they managed to get enough defensive stops and force empty possessions to prevail. And that’s how games have to be won sometimes.

Advertisement

”I mean he had a hell of a game,” Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said of Curry. “I think at first we just gave him too many open looks and he got to feeling really good. Obviously he’s going to hit some tough ones, make some plays. But you just can’t give him any easy one, any open ones, you got to see bodies, you got to contest. We just have to play more physical and just try to make it tougher. I think that’s what we tried to do, just slow him down a little bit.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.