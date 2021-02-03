All-Star defender Amanda Boulier joins Minnesota for game against Pride

Their semifinal opponent (8 p.m. Thursday), the Minnesota Whitecaps, last played on Saturday. Not only will they be more rested, they will get a shot of energy on defense.

They should be boosted from the rest, which comes after playing three games in three nights against the Buffalo Beauts, and seven games in the last 11 days.

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Boston Pride stepped away from hockey on Tuesday, two days before the highest-profile games in NWHL history.

Playmaking defender Amanda Boulier, an All-Star last season (6-21—27 in 22 games) joined the club for Tuesday’s practice. The 27-year-old, who signed with Minnesota last May, could not be here for the entire two-week stretch. The former Yale women’s assistant (2016-18) is a first-year girls’ hockey coach at the Marshall School in Duluth, Minn. A weekend trip to the mountains, to battle a red-hot Boston team, suited her.

Advertisement

“I’m a defenseman by title,” said the diminutive Boulier (5-feet), who will likely slot in on the Whitecaps’ top power-play unit. “I wouldn’t say defense is what I’m known for. I like to get involved in the rush. Power play is my jam.”

She said Boston, which scored 13 goals in its last two games against Buffalo, has been impressive.

“I knew when they lost their first couple games, that wasn’t the brand of hockey we’re used to seeing,” said Boulier, from Watertown, Conn. “I knew they’d show up eventually.”

Chipping in for A.J. Quetta

NWHL teams are chipping in to help injured high school hockey player A.J. Quetta.

Since a Covid-19 outbreak prematurelyended their season, Riveters captain Madison Packer and forward Brooke “Birdie” Avery (Concord, N.H.) have been rooting on teams via the Riveters’ Instagram page. The players have each pledged $100 for every Boston Pride goal in the semifinals and finals.

“As Birdie says, it’s ‘Smile through the Suck,’” Packer said. “We want all the remaining teams to do well.

Advertisement

“We’re generously compensated for our time in the bubble. We thought it was a good way to give back. This is a trauma we see far too frequently in hockey.”

Quetta reportedly remains hospitalized after suffering a severe spinal cord injury playing for Bishop Feehan High last Tuesday. The Pride suffered a similar tragedy in Dec. 2015, when forward Denna Laing was injured during an outdoor game at Gillette Stadium.

Pride president Hayley Moore said she is personally matching Packer’s and Avery’s donations.

“It means a lot to us,” said Moore, whose team is also donating proceeds from their “A.J. Strong” online store (bostonpridehockey.com) to the Quetta family, via the 501(c).3 nonprofit Thomas E. Smith foundation for spinal cord injuries.

As of Tuesday evening, a GoFundMe page set up by the Quetta family had raised more than $765,000. The Bruins pledged at least $100,000.

“The hockey community’s pretty strong, but the Boston hockey community’s even tighter,” Moore said. “It’s more incentive for us to score more goals.”

No stopping her

When the Minnesota caravan first arrived at Herb Brooks Arena last week, the rink was on their right. The Olympic Speed Skating Oval, where Eric Heiden won his 1980 Gold Medal, was on their left.

Allie Thunstrom’s mind was drifting to both places.

The Whitecaps winger, arguably the fastest player in the NWHL and owner of the single-season goal-scoring record (24 in 24 games last year), is trying to win an Isobel Cup after seeing her Olympic dreams dashed in both hockey and speed skating — twice in each sport.

Advertisement

As a senior at Boston College in 2009-10, she trained with the US National Team, but was cut from the 2010 Olympic squad in August 2009. With an extra year of NCAA eligibility in softball, she returned to play and earn a master’s degree. A month into her fifth season, Team USA wanted her back, so she suited up and won a silver medal at the 2010 Four Nations Tournament in Newfoundland.

Trying to keep her grip on her Olympic dream, she left The Heights and returned home to the Minneapolis suburbs to train with the then-independent Whitecaps, whose schedule was loaded with major Division 1 women’s college teams. She was cut long before the 2014 team took shape.

“I was lost at that point,” she said.

Looking to fill the competitive void, she took up speedskating. At age 24, she found herself at a learn-to-skate camp for ages 5 to 15. The kids were blowing past her with long, quiet strides. The former elite hockey player was chopping divots out of the track like a hack golfer.

“I was awful,” she said. “Most new speed-skaters fall in the corners. I was face-planting in the middle of straightaways.”

Friends and family wondered when she was going to move on. But she found her stride. She improved so much she competed at the 2018 US Olympic Trials in Milwaukee, placing eighth in both the 500-meter (her specialty) and 1,000 meters. Three slots on the Olympic team were available for each race.

Advertisement

After the trials, she dusted off her hockey skates, signing an NWHL contract when the Whitecaps joined the league for the 2018-19 season. She was a goal-a-game player during the regular season, then scored the overtime winner in the semifinals to send Minnesota to an Isobel Cup Final date with Boston, which was canceled by the pandemic.

For the few weeks of the season, though, “It was a little weird turning right,” she said. “I was so used to turning left.”

Kaleigh Fratkin top scorer

The NWHL regular season now complete, the scoring leader was Boston defender Kaleigh Fratkin, who produced 10 points (all assists) in seven games. Her assist total was double that of teammate Christina Putigna (five), who was tied for second with Toronto defender Lindsay Eastwood … Boston’s Sammy Davis finished tied for second in goals (four), with Toronto’s Taylor Woods. Mikyla Grant-Mentis (five goals) led the league … Boston had four of the top five scorers, including Fratkin, McKenna Brand (3-4—7), Putigna (2-5—7) and Jillian Dempsey (3-3—6) ... Pride netminder Lovisa Selander finished first in goals-against average (1.47) and save percentage (.947). … The NBC Sports Network broadcast team for the Isobel Cup semifinals and final will be newly minted Seattle Kraken voice John Forslund (play by play), former Olympian and current Islanders broadcaster A.J. Mleczko (analyst), and studio host Kathryn Tappen.





Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.