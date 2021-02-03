EMass boys’ hockey: Bedford’s Bobby Marcus headlines Players of the Week

Jared DeBruin and Tommy Workman, Dracut/Tyngsborough — The duo combined to help the co-op team sweep a weekend series from Haverhill. DeBruin, a senior captain from Tyngsborough, had a goal and assist in Saturday’s 6-2 win, and a goal and four assists in Sunday’s 6-3 win. Workman, a sophomore from Dracut, also scored a goal Saturday and followed that with a hat trick and two assists Sunday.

Ryan Dailida, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) — The senior goalie backboned the Pioneers to a pair of Catholic Conference wins, making 36 saves Thursday to thwart St. John’s Prep, 2-1, and 26 saves in Sunday’s 5-1 win over Malden Catholic.

Top performances from EMass boys’ hockey players in the past week :

Christian Koylion, Archbishop Williams — A senior forward from Plymouth, he scored his second goal of the game with 26 seconds left to give the unbeaten Bishops a 3-2 win over Austin Prep on Saturday.

Bobby Marcus, Bedford — Marcus was too much for Boston Latin to handle last week, as the senior forward scored twice in a 4-1 victory Wednesday, then added four more goals in Saturday’s 5-1 win for the Buccaneers.

Will Martin, Quincy — The sophomore forward’s four goals highlighted the Presidents’ 12-4 victory over Plymouth South on Saturday, less than 24 hours after they lost 7-1 to the same team.

Chris Regnetta, Saugus — A junior forward, Regnetta delivered a four-goal outburst to spark the Sachems to an 8-3 Northeastern Conference win over Peabody on Saturday.

