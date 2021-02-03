EMass girls’ hockey: Sandwich’s Sophia Visceglio headlines Players of the Week

Brooke Harb, Methuen/Tewksbury — In her lone contest of the week, the eighth-grader potted three goals for the Red Rangers in a 5-2 win over Central Catholic.

Maddie Mosca, Marshfield — Though the Rams lost both of their games, the senior captain put up five total goals in a 3-1 loss against Whitman-Hanson and an 8-6 setback against the Quincy/North Quincy co-op.

Julia Lambert, Concord-Carlisle — The freshman scored twice in a 3-0 Dual County win for the Patriots over Boston Latin, their first victory of the season.

Samantha Porazinski, St. Mary’s — As part of back-to-back wins over Bishop Stang and Malden Catholic by a combined 14-0 score, the senior captain found the back of the net four times for the Spartans.

Sophia Visceglio, Sandwich — The sophomore goalie came up with 43 saves over a two-game stretch for the Blue Knights last week, a 2-1 win over Barnstable and a 4-1 win over Martha’s Vineyard in Cape & Islands League play.