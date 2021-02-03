Celtics overpower Warriors on the glass en route to victory, and other observations

So the Celtics spent most of the second half attacking Golden State’s depleted frontcourt. Sometimes they scored, and when they missed, they usually had a good chance of getting another chance. The Celtics out-rebounded the Warriors, 62-42, and gobbled up 10 second-half offensive rebounds, helping them hang on for a 111-107 win at San Francisco.

So when 7-foot rookie and leading rebounder James Wiseman was ruled out with a wrist injury, the challenge figured to be even greater. And then late in the second quarter their best remaining rebounder, Kevon Looney, was ruled out with a sprained ankle.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points and nine rebounds and Kemba Walker added 19 points and seven rebounds.

The score was tied at 96 when Grant Williams gave Boston the lead with a tip-in. Then Golden State’s Kelly Oubre caught the ball inside and appeared to have a clear opening for a dunk, but Williams swatted away the attempt, leading to a Kemba Walker 3-pointer at the other end that ignited a quick 10-0 Celtics run.

But little has come easily for Boston this season, and the end of this game was no different. Golden State gradually clawed back — if not especially efficiently — and pulled within 107-104 on a fast-break layup by Andrew Wiggins with one minute left.

With Boston ahead 111-07, Williams missed a pair of free throws with 12.2 seconds left, but Steph Curry’s 3-pointer with five seconds left rattled out.

Here are a few observations from the game:

▪ Curry started the game by drilling a 3-pointer after Jaylen Brown was unable to fight through a screen and offer resistance, and the sight of the early, clean, successful look had to make Celtics coach Brad Stevens cringe. The Warriors are a limited offensive team, but Curry’s explosions seem limitless, and this was the start of one.

A couple of minutes later, the Celtics started racing upcourt when it looked like they would have a fast-break opportunity, but the Warriors snagged the rebound and Curry was alone in the right corner for a 3. Then Brown once again got caught up in a screen, helplessly flailing an arm from several feet away as Curry drained another 3-pointer.

▪ Everyone knows that Curry is remarkably accurate when he is left open, but Stevens made it quite clear on that third 3-pointer. The moment the ball left Curry’s hands, Boston’s coach walked onto the court and signaled for a timeout. A miss could have made things a bit awkward.

▪ Curry had 17 first-quarter points, and after putting on a shooting display at the start he ignited Golden State’s penetration near the end. On one play he found himself matched up against Grant Williams and had little trouble shaking him for a layup. Golden State has few weapons, but the Celtics certainly wish they had Marcus Smart to help slow down their primary one.

▪ With Smart out, Stevens returned to the double-big lineup that he started the season with when Kemba Walker was sidelined, with Tristan Thompson at center and Daniel Theis at power forward. The Warriors were without rookie 7-footer James Wiseman (wrist) and forced to play small, and the size differential became even more significant when center Kevon Looney was ruled out after suffering a sprained ankle in the second quarter.

▪ Walker on Tuesday seemed determined to wipe away his 1 for 12 performance in Saturday’s loss to the Lakers. He stepped into a nice mid-range jumper off the dribble on Boston’s first possession, then drilled a 3 from the left arc less than 30 seconds later. He had a bounce in his step at the start, and in the second quarter he had little trouble carving into the lane for good opportunities. But he struggled to finish once he got there.

▪The Warriors led by 11 after the first quarter and Curry started the second on the bench. The drop-off in offensive firepower is massive when he sits, and a Tatum-led group sparked a 19-5 run to start the quarter that helped Boston claw back and take a 43-40 lead. Theis, who was on the bench as the Warriors found space in the paint in the second quarter, did a very good job of protecting the rim during this stretch.

▪ In the third quarter, the Celtics made it quite clear they were not going to let Curry beat them with his scoring. He was mostly double-teamed instantly whenever he caught the ball on the perimeter, forcing other Warriors to score. But Curry is also a skillful passer and Golden State’s complementary players did enough to help them linger. Curry was held scoreless until hitting a pair of free throws with 1:25 left, then drilled two more 3-pointers in quick succession.

▪ Williams provided an unlikely lift with his long-range shooting, making his first three attempts from beyond the arc, including a rare step-back offering after Curry had tied the score with a 3 in the final minute of the third quarter.





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.