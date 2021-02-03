NWHL suspends 2021 Lake Placid bubble season

But quickly, COVID-19 issues took hold, and on Wednesday, NWHL leaders made the decision to end play with just three games left on the schedule.

The six-team league, comprised of some of North America’s top women’s players, endeavored to pull off a two-week season in one location — Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y. — after the coronavirus pandemic ended the 2020 slate last March.

In a statement, the NWHL said new positive tests and concerns over the safety of the players and staff prompted the suspension.

The cancellation of the semifinals and final is a particularly devastating blow for the upstart league. All three games were scheduled to air nationally on NBC Sports Network, a first for professional women’s hockey.

On a loading dock outside Herb Brooks Arena on Wednesday, independent contractors hired by NBC were spotted packing up television equipment. Game officials said they were leaving the area.

Last week, the Metropolitan Riveters pulled out of the season after returning a rash of positive COVID-19 tests at the end of the five-game regular season.

The league shifted the schedule, replacing a round-robin tournament to determine playoff seeding with a best-of-three series between the Boston Pride and the Buffalo Beauts.

On Monday, during the game that would have determined if the Pride or Beauts advanced to the playoffs, another team — the Connecticut Whale — withdrew from the bubble.

The Globe reported last week that at least one member of the Whale organization tested positive for COVID-19.

That left four teams in contention for the Isobel Cup: Boston, Buffalo, the Toronto Six, and the Minnesota Whitecaps.

Teams were set to take the ice for the nationally televised semifinals on Thursday afternoon. And on Wednesday morning, the league had announced a major presenting sponsor for its Isobel Cup presentation and MVP award: Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Instead, the season, already short, has been cut even shorter.

Dick’s was the second company to sign on as a sponsor during the season, after the NWHL inked its largest deal ever last week, when it announced that Discover had signed on as the league’s official credit card.

Both sponsorships signaled a brighter future for the NWHL, which was founded in 2015 and has struggled to find investors. Salaries for players range from $2,500 to $18,900, but the league’s goal is to provide living wages for its athletes.

Before COVID-19 hit the U.S. in full force last March, the Boston Pride had played to a 23-1 record and a spot in the Isobel Cup final against the Whitecaps. The game was ultimately canceled.

So for the Pride, a return to the ice in the Lake Placid bubble was a welcome chance to play for a title they thought they deserved.

Boston struggled through their first few games, playing to a 1-3-0 record. But they caught a second wind in a do-or-die matchup against Buffalo on Sunday night, notching six goals to force a third game for the final spot in the playoffs.

On Monday, the Pride took the ice against the Beauts without knowing that the Whale had forfeited their playoff seeding game with Minnesota and withdrawn from play.

Pride management learned of the decision minutes before puck drop. That message was not relayed to players, who also didn’t have access to their phones in the locker room, team president Hayley Moore said.

The Pride played themselves in anyway, with a 7-1 win over Buffalo.

It turns out that would be the last game played in the truncated 2021 NWHL season.

