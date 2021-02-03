NWHL teams pledge to aid injured Bishop Feehan hockey player A.J. Quetta

For every Boston Pride goal in the semifinals and final, the players pledged $100 to help A.J. Quetta.

LAKE PLACID — Since a COVID-19 outbreak ended their season last Thursday, Riveters captain Madison Packer and teammate Brooke “Birdie” Avery (Concord, N.H.) have been rooting on NWHL teams via the Riveters’ Instagram account (@Riveters).

Quetta remains hospitalized after suffering a severe spinal cord injury playing for Bishop Feehan High last Tuesday. The Pride suffered a similar tragedy Dec. 31, 2015, when forward Denna Laing was injured during an outdoor game at Gillette Stadium. That incident rocked the women’s hockey world. Six years later, all NWHL players wear Laing’s ’24′ on their helmets. The Boston University alums in the league wear ‘TR’ stickers for Travis Roy.

Advertisement

“We want all the remaining teams to do well,’' Packer said. “We’re generously compensated for our time in the bubble. We thought it was a good way to give back. This is a trauma we see far too frequently in hockey.”

Pride president Hayley Moore said she is personally matching Packer and Avery’s donations to the Quetta fund.

“It means a lot to us,” said Moore, whose team is also donating proceeds from their “A.J. Strong” online store (bostonpridehockey.com) to the Quetta family, all of this via the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Thomas E. Smith foundation for spinal cord injuries.

As of Tuesday evening, a GoFundMe page set up by the Quetta family had raised more than $750,000. The Bruins separately pledged at least $100,000.

“The hockey community’s pretty strong, but the Boston hockey community’s even tighter,” Moore said. “It’s more incentive for us to score more goals.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.